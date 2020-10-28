MS Dhoni Fan Mocks Simon Doull, Dream11 IPL Commentator Shuts Down Troll In Style

Three-time IPL champions Chennai were one of the favourites going into the Dream11 IPL 2020, but they have had an abysmal campaign so far. The Men in Yellow have now played twelve matches, out of which they have won 3 and lost 8. Chennai are currently languishing at the bottom on the Dream11 IPL 2020 points table with just 8 points to their name.

Simon Doull shuts down MS Dhoni's fan with savage reply

MS Dhoni's men have been subjected to severe criticism due to their poor performances throughout the tournament. Netizens have constantly been slamming and trolling Chennai team by creating memes after each of their games. Dhoni's captaincy has been under the scanner because of the several questionable decisions he has made during the course of the competition.

On top of that, Captain Cool's performances with the bat have also been extremely disappointing, to say the least. Courtesy of a below-par IPL season, MS Dhoni has been under fierce criticism from commentators, as well as, cricketing pundits. Cricket commentator Simon Doull, who is a part of the Dream11 IPL commentary team, has also been critical of the former Indian captain, for which he had to face fans' wrath.

One of the fans messaged Doull on Instagram where he urged the New Zealander to abstain from criticising the Chennai skipper. The fan messaged the commentator on Instagram as he wrote, "Dear Simon, please stop commenting on MS Dhoni! Hope you mind your own job. You have not done anything extraordinary to criticize the great man! With all due respect please abstain from such habits!"

The former New Zealand cricketer was in no mood to let the fan get away with his comments as he schooled him by taking to Twitter and posting a picture of the message he received from him. Doull had an epic reply to the fan as he educated him about a commentator's job.

Really sorry Pratik but in case you don’t understand the job of a commentator, it is to comment on the game and people playing it. Have a great day mate. #bizzare pic.twitter.com/j7S8wCw6sv — Simon Doull (@Sdoull) October 27, 2020

Meanwhile, Chennai are out of the playoffs race, however, they still have their pride to play for. The Yellow Army still have two matches to be played and the three-time champions will look to end their Dream11 IPL 2020 campaign on a high by winning their last two fixtures and thus avoid being at the bottom on the Dream11 IPL points table. The Men in Yellow will now take on Kolkata in Match 49 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 on Thursday, October 29 in Dubai.

MS Dhoni Dream11 IPL stats

The MS Dhoni Dream11 IPL stats haven't been up to the Chennai skipper's usual standards. The veteran stumper has managed to score just 199 runs in 12 matches at a modest average of 28.42 and a mediocre strike-rate of 118.45. However, he has been exceptional behind the stumps, having grabbed 14 catches and affected one stumping.

