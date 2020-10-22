Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi Confirm New Big Bash League 2020-21 Deals

In a big boost for Afghanistan Cricket, both Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi have been picked up for participating at the Big Bash 2020-21 season. Rashid Khan's contract was renewed by his long-time Big Bash team, the Adelaide Strikers, while Mohammad Nabi has been retained by his old team, the Melbourne Renegades. Both players are currently in the UAE with the David Warner-led Hyderabad outfit.

Also Read | Virender Sehwag Mocks Ben Stokes, Manish Pandey Ahead Of Rajasthan Vs Hyderabad Clash

Rashid Khan signs up with the Adelaide Striikers

Rashid Khan's rise in white-ball cricket has been quick and successful. The 22-year-old burst onto the cricketing scene from a country that was hardly known for cricket and turned it into a phenomenon there. Rashid Khan shot to fame after his inclusion in the Hyderabad side in the 2017 edition of the tournament and has stayed loyal to the side since then. After a fabulous performance in that season that saw him finish the series as the sixth-highest wicket-taker with 17 wickets from 14 matches, Khan's popularity in international cricket surged to new heights.

Khan was named to the Adelaide Strikers' Big Bash League team and the Guyana Amazon Warriors' Caribbean Premier League teams in 2017 after his Dream11 IPL debut. His popularity in T20 cricket is no surprise considering his numbers. In the Big Bash League, Khan has taken 56 wickets from 40 innings at an economy of 6.37. His strike rate is 161.15 with an average of 14 and he usually plays as a lower-order batsman who can hit a few 6s for the team. He is currently the No.1 T20I bowler.

Also Read | IPL 2020: Mohammad Siraj Decodes Setting Up Nitish Rana Before Dismissing Him Cheaply

Mohammed Nabi receives Melbourne Renegades callup

In addition to the No.1 T20I bowler, the Big Bash 2020-21 will also feature the No.1 T20I all-rounder, Mohammed Nabi, whose contract has been renewed by the Melbourne Renegades. This will also be his fourth stint with the side. In the 27 games he has played for the Renegades, Nabi averages around 30 with a strike-rate of 131, and has taken 21 wickets. He is currently in the UAE with the Hyderabad IPL side.

Also Read | Dream11 IPL 2020 Rajasthan vs Hyderabad Live Updates

Big Bash League 2020-21

The 10th edition of the Big Bash League is set to start on December 3 and end on February 6. The Sydney Sixers will be the defending champions. It is set to be an exciting event, feature top-ranked players like Khan and Nabi and the current ICC No.1 T20I batsmen Dawid Malan, who has signed on with the Hobart Hurricanes. With the league allowing a third overseas player, a lot more big names are expected to be added to the roster.

Also Read | Dream11 IPL: Punjab's Celebration For Three Wins In A Row Ft. Chris Gayle; Watch Video

Image Credits: AP

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.