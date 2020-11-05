Dream11 IPL Winners List From 2008 To 2019 And Captains Including Rohit Sharma

Since its inception in 2008, the Indian Premier League has been one of the most entertaining and thrilling sporting leagues in the world. The tournament has also grown to become one of the most closely contested cricketing leagues on the planet. In its 13 years, the IPL has bred its own rivalries and contests and has pushed players to give it their all. As the Mumbai vs Delhi Qualifier 1 approaches, here's a look back at the teams that have lifted the coveted IPL trophy and captains who have led them to these victories.

Dream11 IPL winners list

Year Winning team Captain of the winning team Player of the tournament 2008 Rajasthan Shane Warne Shane Watson 2009 Deccan Adam Gilchrist Adam Gilchrist 2010 Chennai MS Dhoni Sachin Tendulkar 2011 Chennai MS Dhoni Chris Gayle 2012 Kolkata Gautam Gambhir Sunil Narine 2013 Mumbai Rohit Sharma Shane Watson 2014 Kolkata Gautam Gambhir Glenn Maxwell 2015 Mumbai Rohit Sharma Andre Russell 2016 Hyderabad David Warner Virat Kohli 2017 Mumbai Rohit Sharma Ben Stokes 2018 Chennai MS Dhoni Sunil Narine 2019 Mumbai Rohit Sharma Andre Russell

The IPL got off to a blazing start right from its very first game. The first-ever IPL match was held between Bangalore, at the time under the captaincy of Rahul Dravid, and Kolkata who were captained by Sourav Ganguly. One look at Brendon McCullum's 158* off 73 and India fell in love with the league. This historic knock included 10 fours and 13 sixes at a strike rate of 216.43 and remained the highest individual score in the league until 2013 when Chris Gayle made 175* against Pune.

Despite McCullum's heroics, Kolkata ended the season at No.6.

So far, Rohit Sharma and his Mumbai side have been the most successful in the IPL, winning every alternate year since 2013. Right behind him with three wins is MS Dhoni.

This year might see a completely new winner if either Delhi or Bangalore win the title. So far, Virat Kohli has the record for most runs in the league, with 5,872 runs. Despite that, his team has never won the title.

On No. 2 is Chennai's Suresh Raina, with 5,368 runs. Mumbai's Lasith Malinga leads the tally for most wickets, with 170 to his name. Interestingly, apart from three years, the Player of the Tournament has not been on a title-winning team.

Dream11 IPL 2020 playoffs

Mumbai will take on Delhi in the first playoff of the Dream11 IPL playoffs tonight. The winning team will get a direct spot in the final. The losing side will get another shot at the final, and play the winner of the Hyderabad vs Bangalore eliminator. Going by numbers, Mumbai have beaten Delhi in both their matches at the Dream11 IPL 2020.

