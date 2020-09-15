Dream11's IPL 2020 Spend Above ₹500 Cr, Named Co-presenting Sponsor Of Streaming Partner

Indian fantasy sports app Dream11 was announced as the title sponsors of the upcoming Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season on August 19. According to the IPL Governing Council, Dream11 won the sponsorship for a staggering amount of ₹222 crore. Apparently, their advertising dominion over the tournament was far from over back then as they later became co-presenting partners of the official IPL 2020 broadcasters and they signed team sponsorship deals with as many as six IPL franchises.

IPL sponsors: IPL 2020 welcomes Dream11 as title sponsors

IPL sponsors: Dream11 extends IPL 2020 advertising territory with Disney+ Hotstar

Earlier this month, Dream11 became co-presenting sponsors of the official broadcasters of the IPL 2020, i.e. the Star India Network, for an estimated amount of ₹120-₹130 crore according to a report by InsideSport. They have now reportedly signed a partnership deal with Disney+ Hotstar to become the co-presenting sponsors of the digital live streaming platform. The aforementioned deals, coupled with their sponsorship association with six IPL 2020 franchises, all apparently amount to more than ₹500 crore of advertising investment money shelled out by the fantasy sports app for the upcoming season alone.

Apart from Dream11 as co-presenting IPL sponsors for Disney+ Hotstar, the streaming platform have also signed deals with several other brands as well. The report further indicates that they have roped in 11 associate sponsors including Maruti Suzuki, Flipkart, Swiggy, HDFC Bank, MX Player, Kingfisher Calendar and others. Additionally, they have signed deals with Jeep, Urban Company, Sleepwell, JBL, Apple among others as their advertisers for the tournament.

IPL 2020: BCCI announces IPL schedule

Apart from announcing Dream11 as IPL sponsors, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also recently revealed the entire itinerary for the IPL 2020 season. As per the IPL schedule, the tournament will commence from September 19 onwards in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and will run till November 10. The IPL 2020 season will be played across three UAE venues, namely Sharjah, Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

IPL schedule for IPL 2020 season

