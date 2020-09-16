IPL Team Preview And Top Regular Fantasy Picks: MS Dhoni's CSK Get All Bases Covered

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) is just three days away from getting underway. The franchises are leaving no stone unturned in their preparations as they gear up for the cricketing carnival which is slated to start on September 19 in the UAE. As IPL 2020 is fast approaching, let us take a look at the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) team preview.

IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings team preview, strength and weaknesses

CSK are one of the most successful teams in the history of the IPL with three titles to their name. They are the only team to have made it to the playoffs of all the IPL seasons that they have been a part of. The Yellow Army will look to add another IPL trophy to their cabinet by winning the 2020 edition of the lucrative league.

Howerver, CSK will be without two of their main veterans, Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh, who pulled out of the tournament citing personal reasons. This could be a huge blow for CSK, more so since they have not named replacements as such for the duo. As a result, a few youngsters who could fill in their places, have to step up and make a mark of their own at the quickest. Another factor that could add pressure on CSK is the added responsibility on MS Dhoni's shoulders after Raina's absence, leading a team whose batting at the top of the order has suddenly become fragile and the fact that the ex-India captain himself hasn't played any form of competitive cricket in the last 14 months.

CSK also don't have enough quality pacers as far as T20 format is concerned. Except for Deepak Chahar, there is no pacer who has been in good form. Dwayne Bravo who is one of the most experienced T20 bowlers has not been the same bowler in the past couple of years and being on the wrong side of age doesn't help either.

Josh Hazlewood and Sam Curran haven't proved themselves in the shortest format of the game while Lungi Ngidi is coming from an injury layoff. Another major weakness that the CSK have is their fielding. With the majority of players beyond the age of 33, CSK doesn't have the most athletic fielders which is why they already start on the backfoot.

As a result, Dhoni would perhaps realise that CSK's strength lies in their spin attack and the experience the overall team possesses. With the IPL 2020 set to be played in the UAE where pitches are conducive to the spinners, CSK spinners can wreak havoc with the variety they have in their arsenal. The likes of Imran Tahir, Ravindra Jadeja, Piyush Chawla, Mitchell Santner, Karn Sharma and youngster R Sai Kishore form CSK's spin-attack. Part-timer Kedar Jadhav could also chip in with a few over if need be. MS Dhoni, who is a connoisseur in rotating spinners, knows how to restrict the run-flow in the middle overs which is something the opponents need to be wary of.

The team is known as 'Dad's Army' because most of their players are above the age of 30, could be crucial in determining their fate in the tournament as fitness in brutally hot UAE conditions is a must to have. However, these players are seasoned campaigners who know how to play in pressure situations, which is one of the strengths that CSK have.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) squad for IPL 2020

MS Dhoni (Captain and wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Piyush Chawla, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, Deepak Chahar, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir, Lungi Ngidi, Sam Curran, Josh Hazlewood, Shardul Thakur, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, M Vijay, Narayan Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif, Karn Sharma, Monu Kumar, Sai Kishore

Republic World's ideal playing XI for Chennai Super Kings

Shane Watson, Murali Vijay, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (C and WK), Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Imran Tahir.

Here are some of your best fantasy picks from Chennai Super Kings for your fantasy cricket team which you may not need to change and are players to watch out for - MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja and Imran Tahir (once he is available). These players are to be used at your discretion and the assumption that they are not injured or traded during the course of the competition.

IMAGE COURTESY: IPLT20.COM