Dream11 Super Smash T20 2021 Aces Vs Stags Live Stream, Auckland Weather Forecast

The Auckland Aces will lock horns with the Central Stags in the league match of the Dream11 Super Smash T20 2020-21. The Aces vs Stags match is scheduled to begin at 7:40 AM IST from Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland on January 23, 2021. Here are the Aces vs Stags live streaming details, the Auckland weather forecast, how to watch Super Smash live in India and the Aces vs Stags live scores.

Dream11 Super Smash T20: Aces vs Stags preview

The Stags will be favourites to win the tie against the struggling Aces in the upcoming clash. The Aces are rooted at the bottom of the points table after losing all their matches, while the Stags are second on the points table and have a chance to go top of the standings with a win over the Aces. The last time these two teams faced each other it was the Stags who came out victorious by 70 runs. They will be looking to inflict another heavy defeat on their opponents.

Dream11 Super Smash T20: Aces vs Stags pitch report and Auckland weather forecast

The pitch at Eden Park Outer Oval has generally been more batting-friendly. The batsmen will love batting on the surface. Coming to the weather for this match, Accuweather has predicted that there will be a cloud cover with no chances of rain. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and put up a good score on board.

Dream11 Super Smash T20: Aces vs Stags squad

Aces: Martin Guptill, Sean Solia, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Robert O'Donnell (c), Ben Horne (w), Kyle Jamieson, William Somerville, Louis Delport, Ben Lister, Ross ter Braak, Danru Ferns

Stags: George Worker, Dane Cleaver (w), Will Young, Ross Taylor, Tom Bruce (c), Josh Clarkson, Doug Bracewell, Kieran Noema-Barnett, Joey Field, Ajaz Patel, Blair Tickner, Christian Leopard

Dream11 Super Smash T20: Aces vs Stags live streaming details and Aces vs Stags live scores

None of the Dream11 Women's Super Smash T20 games will be televised in India. However, fans can access the Aces vs Stags live stream on the DreamSports owned FanCode app and website. Aces vs Stags live scores and updates can be found on the website and social media handles of New Zealand Cricket. Match updates and Aces vs Stags live scores can also be found on the websites and social media handles of the teams involved in the game.

Image: Auckland Cricket / Twitter

