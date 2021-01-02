Dream11 Women's Super Smash T20 AH W Vs CM W Live Stream, Pitch & Weather Report, Preview

The Auckland Hearts will go up against the Canterbury Magicians in Match 9 of the Dream11 Women's Super Smash T20 2020-21. The AH W vs CM W match is scheduled to begin at 4:00 AM IST from the Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland on January 3, 2021. Here are the AH W vs CM W live stream details, how to watch AH W vs CM W live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Our Canterbury KINGS & MAGICIANS travel north to Auckland for round 2 of the Dream 11 @SuperSmashNZ.



Jacinta Savage returns from injury, while Fraser Sheat comes into the 12 with Matt Henry called up to the @BLACKCAPS.

#WeAreCanterbury #SuperSmashNZ pic.twitter.com/Dzqv9YYY0Q — Canterbury Cricket (@CanterburyCrick) January 1, 2021

Dream11 Women's Super Smash T20: AH W vs CM W preview

Both the Auckland Hearts and the Canterbury Magicians have had great starts to their Dream11 Women's Super Smash T20 2020-21 campaigns. The Auckland Hearts lost their first game of the series to the Wellington Blaze after Wellington chased down their 92-run total in just 10 overs. However, they came back strong and have won their next two games, against the Otago Sparks and the Central Hinds. They are now in third place on the table with 8 points. The Auckland Hearts have also won three of the last five games played between the sides.

The Canterbury Magicians meanwhile, have played just the one game at the tournament as of now in which they were victorious. The Magicians took on the Otago Sparks for their first game this season and chased down their 112-run total in just 15.3 overs to put themselves in fourth place on the table - just one spot behind their opponents for this game.

Dream11 Women's Super Smash T20 live in India: AH W vs CM W squads

Canterbury Magicians - FL Mackay, LEV Hughes, GES Sullivan, NB Cox, AE Satterthwaite, KFG Nation, MJ Banks, KE Ebrahim, KM Sims, LMM Tahuhu, KJ Havill

Auckland Hearts - AM Peterson, LR Down, KT Perkins, BG Armstrong, S Shahri, HR Huddleston, RSM Lili'i, AN Kelly, JEI Prasad, SJ Carnachan, FC Jonas, MM Penfold

Dream11 Women's Super Smash T20 live in India: AH W vs CM W live stream details

The Dream11 Women's Super Smash T20 will not be televised in India. Fans can catch the AH W vs CM W live stream on the FanCode app and website. The AH W vs CM W live scores and updates can also be found on the NZ Cricket social media handles and website.

Dream11 Women's Super Smash: AH W vs CM W pitch report and weather forecast

AccuWeather's forecast for this match is not very encouraging. There will be some showers expected in Auckland through the day on Sunday. The match may be interrupted and/or shortened due to this. This will also affect the pitch, which has historically been a high scoring ground with an average 1st innings score of 174. Teams chasing have generally had a better record at the pitch.

