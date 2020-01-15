"It's Not Going To Be As Simple": Proteas Coach Opines On De Villiers' Comeback

In a huge disappointment for the fans of AB De Villiers, South Africa's assistant coach Enoch Nkwe on Tuesday stated that the former cricketer won't just walk back into the South Africa team. De Villiers had stunned the cricket world after announcing his retirement from all forms of cricket back in 2018. However, the wicket-keeper batsman on Tuesday confirmed that he would love to don the Proteas' shirt back again for the World Cup and said that the management is keen to make that happen.

As per sources, the Enoch Nkwe cited Mark Boucher's coaching style and said that the latter follows a process and further said that one will have to earn a place in the team.

"It's not just going to be as simple as that," Enoch Nkwe, South Africa's assistant coach, said on Tuesday. "From my experience of the last couple of weeks with how [head coach Mark Boucher] works, he really believes in processes - you've got to earn it. It's not just walking into the team."

It was also earlier reported that developers had made a tentative offer to return for the one-day World Cup in England last year which purportedly declined. Nkwe further praised De Villiers' involvement in the shorter format of the game and highlighted the need for an experience that the keeper-batsman posses

"We keep seeing him fully committed to these types of [T20] leagues, which shows that if we need experience like that we could actually call him up. I am sure that he would be someone who would love to do it for South Africa."

'I would love to play T20 WC': AB de Villiers

The 35-year-old made his Big Bash League debut on Tuesday for Brisbane Heat who registered a comprehensive seven-wicket win over the Adelaide Strikers. Head Coach Mark Boucher had earlier revealed that he was in talks with the explosive batsman for the World Cup.

Reflecting upon the same, de Villiers on Tuesday said, "There's a lot that needs to happen before that becomes reality. I would love to. I've been talking to 'Bouch' (new South Africa coach Mark Boucher), (new director of cricket) Graeme Smith and (captain) Faf (du Plessis) back home, we're all keen to make it happen," Cricket Australia quoted the veteran batsman.

