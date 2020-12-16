DUB Vs ECB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Emirates D20 League 2020 Game Preview

Dubai will face ECB Blues in the upcoming match of the ongoing Emirates D20 tournament. The DUB vs ECB match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The DUB vs ECB live match is scheduled to commence at 6:30 PM IST on Wednesday, December 16. Here, we take a look at DUB vs ECB Dream11 team, DUB vs ECB match prediction and DUB vs ECB playing 11.

DUB vs ECB live: DUB vs ECB Dream11 prediction and preview

Dubai were on a two-match winning run before being halted by Sharjah in the previous match. Dubai lost the match by 29 runs and are currently fourth on the points table after 5 matches in the tournament so far. A win in this match will bring them equal in terms of points with the third-placed Sharjah team.

On the other hand, the Emirates Blues are currently having a good tournament and are second on the points table and will be challenging for the top spot if they go onto win the match versus Dubai. Following their loss to Fujairah, the Blues bounced back to win their next match versus Sharjah by 64 runs. The win will certainly act as a confidence booster for the side versus Dubai and also they will look to go all out and take away full points on offer.

DUB vs ECB Dream11 prediction: Probable DUB vs ECB playing 11

DUB Playing 11: Adnaan Khan (wk), Syed Haider, Ronak Panoly, Punya Mehra, Shahrukh Sheikh (c), Bilal Cheema, Muhammad Hassan, Rudra Mahadev, Ali Naseer, Tahir Latif, Nilansh Keswani.

ECB Playing 11: Vriitya Aravind (wk), Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Alishan Sharafu, Waheed Ahmad, Basil Hameed (c), Fahad Nawaz, Ansh Tandon, Aryan Lakra, Junaid Siddique, Karthik Palaniapan Meiyappan, Sanchit Sharma.

DUB vs ECB Dream11 prediction: DUB vs ECB top picks

Vriitya Aravind

Aryan Lakra

Muhammad Hassan

Ali Naseer

DUB vs ECB match prediction: DUB vs ECB Dream11 team

DUB vs ECB live: DUB vs ECB match prediction

As per our DUB vs ECB match prediction, ECB should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The DUB vs ECB Dream11 prediction, top picks and DUB vs ECB Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The DUB vs ECB match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: FanCode

