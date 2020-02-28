Hardik Pandya Hits 25-ball 38 On Return From Injury In DY Patil T20 Cup

Hardik Pandya made his return to cricket when he played in the DY Patil T20 Cup for Reliance 1 against Bank of Baroda on Friday. Along with Hardik Pandya, Indian national team players Shikhar Dhawan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar are also representing Reliance 1 and are participating in the DY Patil T20 Cup. Ahead of the IPL 2020, Hardik Pandya will be looking to get back into form by with the ongoing DY Patil T20 Cup.

Hardik Pandya injury

For the first time since India's home series against South Africa in October, Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya made his return to professional cricket in the DY Patil T20 Cup. The 26-year-old Hardik Pandya was ruled out of the remainder of the year as well as India's tour of New Zealand due to a back injury.

DY Patil T20 Cup: Hardik Pandya injury return likely?

Hardik Pandya's return to action in the DY Patil T20 Cup will boost the Mumbai Indians team 2020. With the IPL 2020 commencing on March 29, the Mumbai Indians team 2020 will face CSK in the inaugural game of the exciting tournament.

Hardik Pandya's return to form key for MI ahead of IPL 2020

Coming in to bat after Reliance lost two wickets for 38 runs, Hardik Pandya came in at a crucial stage of the game. After a slow start, all-rounder Pandya picked up the pace and managed to score 38 runs off 25 deliveries in an innings that included one four and four sixes. Pandya's cameo in the DY Patil T20 Cup could be imperative for the Mumbai Indians team 2020 as he has all the credentials to become a trump card for the IPL 2019 champions.

Pandya will hope to get back to his best in order to retain his starting place in the rest of the Mumbai Indians team 2020 and the DY Patil provides a solid platform for the talented all-rounder to get into his rhythm. The defending champions will aim to defend their title by lifting the IPL 2020 title as well later in May

