DUR Vs DER Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vitality T20 Blast Live

Derbyshire County will lock horns with Durham Cricket in the Vitality T20 Blast on Friday, September 11. The match will be played at the Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street. Here's our DUR vs DER Dream11 prediction, DUR vs DER Dream11 team and other details for the match that will begin at 11 pm IST.

Also Read | LEI vs YOR Dream11 prediction, team news, top picks, Vitality T20 Blast live

DUR vs DER live: DUR vs DER Dream11 prediction and preview

Derbyshire County and Durham Cricket have made a dismal start to the campaign this season. The two teams are yet to bag a victory in the five matches they've played. Derbyshire have suffered three defeats, while Durham have registered four defeats in the competition.

Derbyshire and Durham occupy the fifth and sixth spots in the North Group respectively. Durham have an upper hand against Derbyshire in the head-to-head stats. In their last five meetings, Durham have won twice, while Derbyshire have managed one victory. Two games were abandoned.

Also Read | Vitality T20 Blast ESS vs SUR live streaming in India, prediction, pitch & weather report

DUR vs DER Dream11 prediction: DUR vs DER Dream11 team, squad list

Derbyshire County: Harvey Hosein, Brooke Guest, Wayne Madsen, Billy Godleman, Anuj Dal, Leus du Plooy, Tom Wood, Alex Hughes, Luis Reece, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Matt Critchley, Matt McKiernan, Nils Priestley, Ravi Rampaul, Antonio Palladino, Sam Conners, Ed Barnes, Dustin Melton, Michael Cohen, Ben Aitchison

Durham Cricket: Ned Eckersley, Stuart Poynter, Farhaan Behardien, Alex Lees, Graham Clark, Sean Dickson, Jack Burnham, Michael Jones, David Bedingham, Ben Stokes, Ben Raine, Paul Coughlin, Cameron Steel, Brydon Carse, Josh Coughlin, Scott Steel, Nathan Rimmington, Chris Rushworth, Mark Wood, Matthew Salisbury, Gareth Harte, Liam Trevaskis, Matty Potts, Ben Whitehead, Jack Campbell

DUR vs DER Dream11 prediction: DUR vs DER Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Stuart Poynter

Batsmen: Billy Godleman (captain), Wayne Madsen, Graham Clark, Alex Lees

All-rounders: Luis Reece (vice-captain), Matt Critchley, Paul Coughlin

Bowlers: Matt McKiernan, Liam Trevaskis, Nathan Rimmington

Also Read | Vitality T20 Blast HAM vs SUS live streaming, prediction, pitch and weather report

DUR vs DER live: DUR vs DER Dream11 prediction and top picks

Derbyshire County: Billy Godleman, Luis Reece

Durham Cricket: Paul Coughlin, Alex Lees

DUR vs DER live: DUR vs DER match prediction

Durham start off as the favourites in this fixture.

Also Read | HAM vs SUS Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Vitality T20 Blast live

Note: The DUR vs DER match prediction is based on our own analysis. The DUR vs DER Dream11 team and top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image courtesy: durhamcricket.co.uk