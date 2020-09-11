LEI Vs YOR Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Vitality T20 Blast Live

Leicestershire Foxes will battle it out against Yorkshire Vikings in the Vitality T20 Blast on Friday, September 11, 2020. The match will be played at the Fischer County Ground, Grace Road, Leicester. Here are the LEI vs YOR Dream11 prediction, LEI vs YOR Dream11 team news and other details for the game that begins at 11 PM IST.

LEI vs YOR live: LEI vs YOR Dream11 prediction and preview

Yorkshire Vikings occupy the third spot in the North Group, having bagged two victories in five games. Yorkshire have six points to their credit and trail by two points to group leaders Nottinghamshire. On the other hand, Leicestershire Foxes are placed fourth in the group.

Foxes have one victory and defeat each, with five points to their credit. Three games were abandoned due to vagaries of the weather. The past head-to-head stats suggest that the two teams are on an equal footing. The two teams have managed two victories each, while one game was abandoned during the course of the past five fixtures.

LEI vs YOR Dream11 prediction: Squads for LEI vs YOR playing 11

Leicestershire Foxes: Colin Ackermann, Will Davis, Gareth Delany, Harry Dearden, Gavin Griffiths, Lewis Hill, Dieter Klein, Arron Lilley, Ben Mike, Callum Parkinson, George Rhodes, Harry Swindells, Tom Taylor.

Yorkshire Vikings: Adam Lyth, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Joe Root, Jonathan Tattersall, Will Fraine, Harry Brook, Jordan Thompson, Matthew Pillans, George Hill, Matthew Fisher, Jack Schutt, Josh Poysden, Dawid Malan.

LEI vs YOR Dream11 prediction: LEI vs YOR Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Lewis Hill

Batsmen: Dawid Malan (c), Harry Dearden, Joe Root

All-Rounders: Adam Lyth (vc), Harry Brook, Colin Ackermann

Bowlers: Matthew Pillans, Matthew Fisher, Callum Parkinson, George Hill

LEI vs YOR live: LEI vs YOR Dream11 prediction and top picks

Leicestershire Foxes: Harry Dearden, Colin Ackermann

Yorkshire Vikings: Dawid Malan, Adam Lyth

LEI vs YOR match prediction

Considering the recent run of form and the head-to-head stats, the two teams have an equal footing into the game. But Yorkshire start off as the favourites due to having the newly-ranked World No.1 T20I batsman, Dawid Malan and England's Test captain, Joe Root.

Note: The LEI vs YOR match prediction is based on our own analysis. The LEI vs YOR playing 11 and top picks do not guarantee a 100 per cent result in your game.

