Vitality T20 Blast HAM Vs SUS Live Streaming, Prediction, Pitch And Weather Report

Hampshire will face off against Sussex in a South Group fixture of the Vitality T20 Blast. The match will be played on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at The Rose Bowl, Southampton at 11:05 PM IST. Here's a look at how to watch the English T20 Blast live in India and Vitality T20 Blast live streaming details.

Vitality T20 Blast live streaming: Hampshire vs Sussex preview

Sussex are third in the South Group standings, having won two of their four games in the Vitality T20 Blast so far. They would hope to turn their fortunes around after their agonising defeat against Kent last week where they fell short by just one run. Hampshire, on the other hand, are fifth in the South Group table, having won only one of their four games so far.

Hampshire were comfortably beaten in their last game against Surrey, in a rain-affected match. However, they will be boosted by the return of captain James Vince, who returns from international duty. Similarly for Sussex, Chris Jordan will return to the side.

The 𝗦𝗞𝗜𝗣𝗣𝗘𝗥 returns! 🔥



Great to have you back, @vincey14 💛 pic.twitter.com/ODNC9s3dw9 — Hampshire Cricket (@hantscricket) September 9, 2020

HAM vs SUS live streaming: Pitch and Weather report

The Ageas Bowl in Southampton has traditionally been a high scoring ground and one can expect the flow of runs to continue during the Hampshire vs Sussex clash. A lightning-quick outfield, short boundaries and even bounce make it a perfect recipe for batsmen to make merry. Accuweather predicts that there are very little chances of rain and one can expect significant cloud cover, meaning the pacers could generate some swing early on. The captain winning the toss is likely to bowl first considering the dew that could alter the conditions later on in the match.

HAM vs SUS live streaming: How to watch English T20 Blast live in India?

Fans can watch the English T20 Blast live in India on the Star Sports Network. The Vitality T20 Blast live streaming will also be available on the websites of the respective county cricket teams. The HAM vs SUS live streaming will also be available on the YouTube channels of Hampshire and Sussex.

For HAM vs SUS live scores, fans can keep tabs on the social media accounts of Worcestershire, Northamptonshire, the Vitality T20 Blast and the ECB website. The ECB website also will stream the match once the user has signed in, providing in-match highlights and ball-by-ball updates. The match is scheduled to begin at 11:05 PM IST on Thursday.

HAM vs SUS live streaming: Probable Playing XIs

Hampshire: James Vince (C), Tom Alsop, Sam Northeast, Joe Weatherley, Lewis McManus (WK), James Fuller, Ian Holland, Chris Wood, Ryan Stevenson, Mason Crane, Shaheen Afridi.

James Vince (C), Tom Alsop, Sam Northeast, Joe Weatherley, Lewis McManus (WK), James Fuller, Ian Holland, Chris Wood, Ryan Stevenson, Mason Crane, Shaheen Afridi. Sussex: Luke Wright (C), Ben Brown (WK), Delray Rawlins, David Wiese, Ravi Bopara, Aaron Thomason, George Garton, Chris Jordan, Danny Briggs, Tymal Mills, Ollie Robinson.

(Image Courtesy: Hampshire Twitter)