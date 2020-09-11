Vitality T20 Blast ESS Vs SUR Live Streaming In India, Prediction, Pitch & Weather Report

Essex Eagles (ESS) will take on Surrey CCC (SUR) in the upcoming South Group match in the Vitality T20 Blast 2020, popularly known as the English T20 Blast. The ESS vs SUR match will be played at the Cloudfm County Ground, Chelmsford, England. ESS vs SUR live streaming is scheduled to commence at 6:30 PM IST on Friday, September 11. Here is a look at the ESS vs SUR live streaming details and the schedule of English T20 Blast live in India details along with the pitch and weather report for the match.

ESS vs SUR live streaming: Vitality T20 Blast 2020 Preview

Essex, who haven't got going in the Vitality T20 Blast so far, are placed at the bottom of the table in the South Group. They are yet to register a single victory in the competition. Having played 5 matches, they have lost 3 matches and were involved in a tie, whereas they also had a game abandoned due to rain. Surrey, on the other hand, sit at the 3rd place on the points table with only a single defeat in 5 matches.

ESS vs SUR live in India and ESS vs SUR live streaming details

The ESS vs SUR live streaming will be available on either of the team's home pages. Vitality T20 Blast live streaming for select matches of the day would also be on FanCode while the entire English T20 Blast live can be followed on ECB's official website. Fans will have to sign up with an account to watch the matches or follow it on the match centre with the videos from each of the matches, including ESS vs SUR live streaming and ESS vs SUR live scores. The ESS vs SUR live scores and highlights of ESS vs SUR live streaming will be made available through the social media pages of Vitality T20 Blast and England Cricket.

ESS vs SUR live streaming: Weather report

The weather prediction for the upcoming ESS vs SUR match is expected to be sunny with no chances of rain. As per AccuWeather, the temperature during the commencement of the match is expected to hover around 20°C.

ESS vs SUR live streaming: Pitch report

The surface at the Chelmsford is considered as a batting paradise. Moreover, the average first-innings score here in all T20 matches has been 178. Judging by the recent results of the Vitality T20 Blast matches played at the venue, the captain winning the toss is likely to bowl first. Out of the 35 domestic T20s played at the cricket ground, the teams batting first have won 17 matches, the teams chasing have also won 17 matches, whereas 1 match was a tie. Surrey will start as favourites to win the game going on form, but home advantage might give Essex a solid chance.

Vitality T20 Blast live streaming: ESS vs SUR live streaming, squad list

🚨 SQUAD NEWS 🚨



The 14 that will go into tomorrow's @VitalityBlast match with @EssexCricket. pic.twitter.com/eZCBKs9slV — Surrey Cricket (@surreycricket) September 10, 2020

ESS vs SUR live streaming: ESS squad

Varun Chopra, Cameron Delport, Tom Westley, Daniel Lawrence, Ryan Ten Doeschate, Adam Wheater, Paul Walter, Simon Harmer (c), Shane Snater, Aron Nijjar, Matthew Quinn, Ben Allison, Aaron Beard, Michael-Kyle Pepper.

ESS vs SUR live streaming: SUR squad

Hashim Amla, Gus Atkinson, Gareth Batty (c). Scott Borthwick, Rory Burns, Rikki Clarke, Matt Dunn, Laurie Evans, Ben Foakes, Will Jacks, Dan Moriarty, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Reece Topley.

Image Source: Surrey Cricket Instagram