DV Vs JS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Lanka Premier League Semi-final 2 Preview

The Jaffna Stallions will go up against the Dambulla Viiking side in the 2nd semi-final of the Lanka Premier League 2020. The DV vs JS match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 pm IST at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota on December 14. Here is our DV vs JS playing 11, DV vs JS Dream11 prediction, DV vs JS Dream11 team and DV vs JS Dream11 top picks.

DV vs JS live: DV vs JS match prediction and preview

Both teams enter the semi-final after losing their last league stage match but both sides had a fantastic run in the tournament. DV looked impressive in the tournament and finished second on the points table after 8 matches in the tournament. On the other hand, Jaffna Stallions finished third on the points table after collecting 9 points from 8 matches, which also included 4 wins.

Both teams played twice in the tournament with Stallions beating Viiking by 66 runs, while the other match between these two sides did not provide any result after being washed out by rain. Fans could be treated for yet another exciting contest between two evenly matched teams with a place in the final at stake.

DV vs JS Dream11 prediction: DV vs JS playing11

DV playing 11: Niroshan Dickwella (WK), Upul Tharanga, Angelo Perera, Samit Patel, Dasun Shanaka (C), Samiullah Shinwari, Anwar Ali, Ramesh Mendis, Malinda Pushpakumara, Kasun Rajitha, Sudeep Tyagi

JS playing 11: Avishka Fernando, Johnson Charles, Minod Bhanuka (WK), Shoaib Malik, Thisara Perera (C), Wanindu Hasaranga, Dhananjaya de Silva, Chaturanga de Silva, Suranga Lakmal, Duanne Olivier, Usman Shinwari

DV vs JS Dream11 prediction: Top picks for the DV vs JS match

Dasun Shanaka

Wanindu Hasaranga

Thisara Perera

DV vs JS Dream11 prediction: DV vs JS Dream11 team

DV vs JS live: DV vs JS match prediction

As per our DV vs JS Dream11 prediction, JS should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The DV vs JS Dream11 prediction, DV vs JS playing 11 and DV vs JS Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The DV vs JS match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Jaffna Stallions / Twitter

