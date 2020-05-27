DVE Vs BGR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vincy Premier T10 League Live

Dark View Explorers will face Botanical Gardens Rangers in their upcoming Vincy Premier T10 League clash at Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent. Dark View Explorers are currently third in the Vincy Premier T10 League. Dark view Explorers have managed to win two games out of the five games played (Losses 3). They have a total of four points to their name in the season so far. As for Botanical Gardens Rangers, they occupy the fourth spot in the Vincy Premier T10 League. Botanical Gardens Rangers have managed to win a total of two games out of the four games played in the league so far (Losses 2). Botanical Gardens Rangers have, therefore, managed to pick up only four points thus far.

The game will commence on Wednesday, May 27 at 8 pm IST. Fans can play the DVE vs BGR Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the DVE vs BGR Dream11 prediction, DVE vs BGR Dream11 top picks and DVE vs BGR Dream11 team.

DVE vs BGR Dream11 team

DVE vs BGR Dream11 top picks

Lindon James (Captain) Deron Greaves (Vice-captain) Sealron Williaams Darius Martin Hyron Shallow Romel Currency Kenneth Dember

DVE vs BGR Dream11 team: Dark View Explorers squad

Lindon James, Deron Greaves, Andrew Thomas, Darius Martin, Shammon Hooper, Davian Barnum, Sealron Williams, Kensley Joseph, Cody Horne, Kemron Strough, Ojay Matthews, Javid Williams, Denson Hoyte.

DVE vs BGR Dream11 team: Botanical Gardens Rangers squad

Kesrick Williams, Hyron Shallow, Romel Currency, Kenneth Dember, Romario Bibby, Atticus Browne, Oziko Williams, Kimali Williams, Kevin Abraham, Nigel Small, Casnel Morris, Joey Welcome, Ray Charles.

DVE vs BGR Dream11 team: Dark View Explorers

Deron Greaves, Lindon James (WK), Kensley Joseph, Shammon Hooper, Andrew Thomas, Kody Horne, Davian Barnum, Darius Martin, Sealron Williaams, Kemran Strough, Ojay Matthews

DVE vs BGR Dream11 team: Botanical Gardens Rangers

Atticus Browne, Hyron Shallow, Romel Currency, Kevin Abraham, Kenneth Dember, Kesrick Williams (C), Joey Welcome, Kimali Williams, Oziko Williams (WK), Ray Charles, Casnel Morris

DVE vs BGR Dream11 prediction

Our DVE vs BGR Dream11 prediction is that Botanical Gardens Rangers will win this game.

Note: The DVE vs BGR Dream11 prediction, DVE vs BGR Dream11 top picks and DVE vs BGR Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The DVE vs BGR Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.