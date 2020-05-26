Sachin Tendulkar's Movie 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' 3rd Anniversary Celebrated On Twitter

Former Indian cricket captain Sachin Tendulkar is usually regarded as the best player to ever play the sport of cricket. Sachin Tendulkar gave his 24 years to the sport at the international level before calling it quits in 2013. He lifted the ICC World Cup trophy in his own city in 2011. Sachin Tendulkar racked up astonishing batting numbers during his 24-year long cricketing career. Sachin Tendulkar received the nicknames like "Master Blaster" and "God of Cricket" for his unbelievable records as a player.

International director James Erskine tried to capture Sachin Tendulkar's larger than life career in a 138-minute long movie back in 2017. Sachin: A Billion Dreams, a sports documentary made around the life of India's most celebrated cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, was released on May 26, 2017. The Sachin Tendulkar film was produced under his own banner 200 NotOut Productions. Sachin Tendulkar film was simultaneously shot in Hindi, Marathi and English and was also dubbed in Tamil and Telugu.

The Sachin Tendulkar film was declared tax free in Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, and Odisha. The film had stories about Sachin Tendulkar's life in a way it was never shown before. The Sachin Tendulkar film is mainly narrated by Tendulkar himself with some part narrated by Harsha Bhogle and Boria Majumdar. The film touched the heart of Sachin Tendulkar's die-hard fans. The Sachin Tendulkar film reportedly gathered box office figures of ₹76.86 crores.

Fans celebrated the third year anniversary of the movie on Twitter -

Three Generations. One Hero.

SACHIN TENDULKAR

🙏



It's Been 3 Years Of @SachinTheFilm 📽#SachinABillionDreams pic.twitter.com/3XW1TuvBam — Sachin Tendulkar Trends ™ (@TrendsSachin) May 26, 2020

Most Successful Documentry Ever#SachinABillionDreams pic.twitter.com/qgQeqSLnjO — D Е Е Р А И К А Я 🇮🇳 (@SachinsWarrior) May 26, 2020

