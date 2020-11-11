GRD Vs FCS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vincy Premier T10 League Game Preview

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Grenadines Divers (GRD) will go up against Fort Charlotte Strikers (FCS) in the upcoming match of Vincy Premier T10 League on Wednesday, November 11 at 8:00 pm IST. The game will be played at the Arnos Vale Stadium in St Vincent & Grenadines. Here's a look at our GRD vs FCS Dream11 prediction, probable GRD vs FCS playing 11 and GRD vs FCS Dream11 team.
By losing their last match against Botanic Gardens Rangers, Grenadines Divers slipped to the fourth spot om the Vincy Premier T10 League points table. Asif Hopper and team have played eight matches so far in the tournament, winning only two. Fort Charlotte Strikers, on the other hand, are at the last spot (sixth) of the table with only one win. The two teams have collided twice before in the tournament, with Divers winning both the matches.
Wayne Harper, Kadir Nedd, Tyrone Theophile, Shem Browne, Asif Hopper, Razine Browne, Obed McCoy, Kevin Abraham, Braxie Browne, Romario Grant, Jordan Samuel, Geron Wyllie, Leon Quashie
Johnson Charles, Gidron Pope, Alex Samuel, Rickford Walker, Andrew Thomas, Roland Cato, Sealroy Williams, Kirton Lavia, Chelson Stowe, Kimson Dalzell, Sylvan Spencer, Ray Jordan, Rasheed Frederick, Nigel Small
Considering the recent run of form, our RRCC vs MKCC Dream11 prediction is that Grenadines Divers will come out on top in this contest.
Note: The GRD vs FCS match prediction and GRD vs FCS Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The GRD vs FCS Dream11 team and GRD vs FCS Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.
