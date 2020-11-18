DVE Vs FCS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vincy Premier T10 League Live

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Dark View Explorers (DVE) will go up against Fort Charlotte Strikers (FCS) in the upcoming match of Vincy Premier T10 League on Wednesday, November 18 at 8:00 pm IST. The game will be played at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex in St Vincent & Grenadines. Here's a look at our DVE vs FCS Dream11 prediction, probable DVE vs FCS playing 11 and DVE vs FCS Dream11 team.
Dark View Explorers are currently second from bottom (fifth) in the Vincy Premier T10 League points table. Shammon Hooper and team have played eight matches so far in the tournament, winning only two and losing six. Fort Charlotte Strikers, on the other hand, are occupying the sixth spot in the charts with one win and seven loses.
Lindon James, Jahiel Walters, Sealron Williaams, Denson Hoyte, Alick Athanaze, Deron Greaves, Shammon Hooper, Dean Browne, Wesrick Strough, Ojay Matthews, Drumo Toney, Jade Matthews, Miles Bascombe, Shaquille Browne
Johnson Charles, Gidron Pope, Alex Samuel, Rickford Walker, Andrew Thomas, Roland Cato, Sealroy Williams, Kirton Lavia, Chelson Stowe, Kimson Dalzell, Sylvan Spencer, Ray Jordan, Rasheed Frederick, Nigel Small
Considering the recent run of form, our DVE vs FCS Dream11 prediction is that Dark View Explorers will come out on top in this contest.
