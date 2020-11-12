FCS Vs BGR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vincy Premier T10 League Game Preview

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Fort Charlotte Strikers (FCS) will go up against Botanic Garden Rangers (BGR) in the upcoming match of Vincy Premier T10 League on Thursday, November 12 at 8:00 pm IST. The game will be played at the Arnos Vale Stadium in St Vincent & Grenadines. Here's a look at our FCS vs BGR Dream11 prediction, probable FCS vs BGR playing 11 and FCS vs BGR Dream11 team.
By losing their last match against Grenadine Divers, Botanic Garden Rangers slipped to the third spot of the Vincy Premier T10 League points table. Hyron Shallow and team have played eight matches so far in the tournament, winning five and losing three. Fort Charlotte Strikers, on the other hand, are at the last (sixth) spot as they have only seen one win in their last eight outings.
Johnson Charles, Gidron Pope, Alex Samuel, Rickford Walker, Andrew Thomas, Roland Cato, Sealroy Williams, Kirton Lavia, Chelson Stowe, Kimson Dalzell, Sylvan Spencer, Ray Jordan, Rasheed Frederick, Nigel Small
Emmanuel Stewart, Hyron Shallow, Donwell Hector, Atticus Browne, Kenneth Dember, Keron Cottoy, Romario Bibby, Kimali Williams, Ronique Laborde, Winston Samuel, Solomon Bascombe, Zemron Providence, Donald Delpleche, Richie Richards
Considering the recent run of form, our FCS vs BGR Dream11 prediction is that Botanic Garden Rangers will come out on top in this contest.
Emmanuel Stewart is the Man of the Match for Game 6. He has played 2 matches so far and has been named the Man of the Match for both matches. It might be a little difficult to keep up with how many times Emmanuel is named Man of the Match during the VPL, so to make things easier, we asked him to hold 2 fingers up for this photo. Let's see how many fingers he will be holding up for the camera by the end of the season.
Note: The FCS vs BGR match prediction and FCS vs BGR Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The FCS vs BGR Dream11 team and FCS vs BGR Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.
