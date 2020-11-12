FCS Vs BGR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vincy Premier T10 League Game Preview

Fort Charlotte Strikers (FCS) will go up against Botanic Garden Rangers (BGR) in the upcoming match of Vincy Premier T10 League on Thursday, November 12 at 8:00 pm IST. The game will be played at the Arnos Vale Stadium in St Vincent & Grenadines. Here's a look at our FCS vs BGR Dream11 prediction, probable FCS vs BGR playing 11 and FCS vs BGR Dream11 team.

By losing their last match against Grenadine Divers, Botanic Garden Rangers slipped to the third spot of the Vincy Premier T10 League points table. Hyron Shallow and team have played eight matches so far in the tournament, winning five and losing three. Fort Charlotte Strikers, on the other hand, are at the last (sixth) spot as they have only seen one win in their last eight outings.

Date: Thursday, November 12, 2020

Time: 8:00 pm IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Stadium in St Vincent & Grenadines

FCS vs BGR Dream11 prediction: Fort Charlotte Strikers squad

Johnson Charles, Gidron Pope, Alex Samuel, Rickford Walker, Andrew Thomas, Roland Cato, Sealroy Williams, Kirton Lavia, Chelson Stowe, Kimson Dalzell, Sylvan Spencer, Ray Jordan, Rasheed Frederick, Nigel Small

FCS vs BGR Dream11 prediction: Botanic Garden Rangers squad

Emmanuel Stewart, Hyron Shallow, Donwell Hector, Atticus Browne, Kenneth Dember, Keron Cottoy, Romario Bibby, Kimali Williams, Ronique Laborde, Winston Samuel, Solomon Bascombe, Zemron Providence, Donald Delpleche, Richie Richards

FCS vs BGR Dream11 prediction: FCS vs BGR Dream11 team, top picks

Fort Charlotte Strikers: Alex Samuel, Sealroy Williams, Ray Jordan

Botanic Garden Rangers: Hyron Shallow, Keron Cottoy, Zemron Providence

FCS vs BGR Dream11 prediction: FCS vs BGR Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Emmanuel Stewart

Batsmen: Hyron Shallow, Donwell Hector, Alex Samuel

All-Rounders: Keron Cottoy, Kirton Lavia, Sealroy Williams

Bowlers: Zemron Providence, Donald Delpleche, Ray Jordan, Kimali Williams

FCS vs BGR live: FCS vs BGR match prediction

Considering the recent run of form, our FCS vs BGR Dream11 prediction is that Botanic Garden Rangers will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The FCS vs BGR match prediction and FCS vs BGR Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The FCS vs BGR Dream11 team and FCS vs BGR Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

