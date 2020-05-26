DVE Vs SPB Live Streaming, Pitch & Weather Report, Vincy Premier T10 League Match Info

Dark View Explorers (DVE) and Salt Pond Breakers (SPB) will battle it out in the 14th match of the Vincy Premier T10 League on Tuesday, May 26. The DVE vs SPB live match will be played behind closed doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Here are the DVE vs SPB live streaming details, DVE vs SPB live telecast in India details, DVE vs SPB live match details and where to access the DVE vs SPB live scores.

DVE vs SPB live streaming: Details about Vincy Premier League

The Vincy Premier League will be played from May 22 to May 31 with a total of 30 matches. Three matches are scheduled to be played in one day. The DVE vs SPB live match will be played at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex in St Vincent. The DVE vs SPB live match on Tuesday is the second match of the triple-header.

DVE vs SPB live streaming: Vincy Premier League pitch and weather report

Coming to the DVE vs SPB live streaming and DVE vs SPB live telecast in India, fans can expect the Vincy Premier League match to go through without any interruptions as sunny weather is expected during the match, as per AccuWeather predictions. The pitch at Arnos Vale Ground is a fairly slow one to bat on with slower bowlers expected to be a key component for both the teams on Tuesday.

DVE vs SPB live streaming: Where to watch DVE vs SPB live telecast in India

For the DVE vs SPB live streaming, fans can logon to Dream11’s FanCode app to watch each ball of the DVE vs SPB live match. There will be no DVE vs SPB live telecast in India. The DVE vs SPB live streaming of the DVE vs SPB live match will begin at 8 pm IST. For the DVE vs SPB live scores and DVE vs SPB live match details, fans can visit the Twitter page of the tournament.

DVE vs SPB live streaming: DVE vs SPB live match squad details

With the details about DVE vs SPB live streaming and DVE vs SPB live telecast in India done and dusted, here's a look at the Vincy Premier League DVE vs SPB live match squad details.

DVE vs SPB live streaming, DVE vs SPB live match squad: DVE

Lindon James, Deron Greaves, Andrew Thomas, Darius Martin, Shammon Hooper, Davian Barnum, Sealron Williams, Kensley Joseph, Cody Horne, Kemron Strough, Ojay Matthews, Javid Williams, Denson Hoyte.

DVE vs SPB live streaming, DVE vs SPB live match squad: SPB

Christroy John, Donwell Hector, Kadir Nedd, Kevin Peters, Rickford Walker, Sunil Ambris, Jeremy Layne, Urnel Thomas, Seon Sween, Benniton Stapleton, Delorn Johnson, Javid Harry, Wesrick Strough.

