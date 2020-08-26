Dwayne Bravo Names CSK Teammate He Would Love To Bowl To As An Opponent

West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has been a vital member of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) side since 2018 and under the leadership of MS Dhoni, the all-rounder has delivered many match-winning performances. The cricketer, recently in his interview,.spoke about MS Dhoni's leadership skills, the way he absorbs the pressure as well as his impeccable finishing skills.

Also read: CSK's Dwayne Bravo Takes Screamer To Dismiss Adam Gilchrist In 2005 ODI; Watch Video

IPL 2020: Dwayne Bravo praises MS Dhoni

While speaking to The Times of India, Dwayne Bravo admitted that MS Dhoni is the ‘best finisher the game has ever seen’. He also spoke about how the CSK skipper absorbs pressure and gives confidence to his players in the team. Bravo said that despite absorbing pressure, MS Dhoni never panics and instills belief and confidence to players, which is a hallmark of a great captain.

Also Read: IPL 2020: SRH Name JK Lakshmi Cement As Top Sponsor, Dream11 And Jio To Partner Franchise

Bravo also recalled about the India vs West Indies T20I match in Florida in 2016 and how he stopped MS Dhoni from winning the match for India. The West Indies all-rounder said that MS Dhoni is a very difficult opponent to bowl to and defending six runs against him in that match was a great achievement. He also spoke about his wish to bowl more to MS Dhoni as an opponent, which is something he will miss doing in international cricket and the IPL as Dhoni is retired from the former and is his captain in the latter.

Also read: IPL 2020: Here's Mumbai Indians' 30-point Bio-secure Bubble Breakdown; Details

Dwayne Bravo on CSK adapting to conditions in UAE

Following the conclusion of the CPL 2020, Dwayne Bravo will be heading to the UAE to play for CSK in the IPL 2020. During the interview, the 36-year-old spoke about the CSK side adapting to the conditions in the UAE. Dwayne Bravo said that CSK is a side which is known to do well in any conditiosn and every team has quality players with all knowing how to adapt and so, he doesn't think conditions will help any one team. Currently, Dwayne Bravo is playing for Trinbago Knight Riders in the CPL 2020, which is currently underway in Trinidad.

Also Read: SLZ Vs TKR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Caribbean Premier League 2020 Live

Dhoni retirement update before IPL 2020

MS Dhoni recently called time on his international career and will now turn his attention towards helping CSK clinch their fourth IPL title. The Dhoni retirement news was confirmed by the CSK skipper himself on August 15 with a video message on Instagram, which showed Dhoni's entire international journey. Talking about the Dhoni retirement from international cricket news, Dwayne Bravo said that he respects his decision even though as cricket lovers, everyone would love to see him play as long as possible. But Bravo understands that a player has to end his career someday. The cricketer recently released his popular music track based on MS Dhoni and wished him on his 'great' career.

IPL 2020 dates and venues

All the eight franchises have finally arrived to Dubai for the upcoming IPL 2020 tournament. The IPL 2020 will begin from September 19 with the finals all set to take place on November 10. The matches in the tournament will be played across Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

Image Credit: Chennai Super Kings/ Twitter