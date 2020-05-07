Dwayne Bravo Claims Current West Indies T20I Team Better Than 2016 WC Winning One

Seasoned West Indies campaigner Dwayne Bravo recently overturned his international retirement in a bid to strengthen West Indies’ squad for the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia later this year. Dwayne Bravo was an integral part of West Indies’ victorious T20 World Cup campaigns in 2012 and 2016. Apart from exceeding in international T20s, his pyrotechnics with both bat and ball has also made him a popular figure amongst Indian fans, which they get to see during the Indian Premier League (IPL) every year.

CSK star Dwayne Bravo makes bold claim about current West Indies line-up

In a recent interview on ESPNcricinfo, Dwayne Bravo claimed that the current West Indies T20 line-up is better than the one that lifted the 2016 T20 World title. He recalled West Indies limited-overs tour of Sri Lanka in February-March this year where the visitors blanked the hosts 2-0 in two T20Is. During one of the T20Is, Bravo said that West Indies coach Phil Simmons called on for a team meeting where he listed down their batting order. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star further stated that he found his name down at No.9.

Dwayne Bravo said that he is in “awe” of West Indies' batting order and he told his teammates at the time that he thinks this team is better than their 2016 T20 World Cup team. He added that their batting line-up has batsmen all the way down to No.10, even though their bigwig Sunil Narine was not even part of the touring party. He expressed his confidence on West Indies’ title defence at the T20 World Cup since the team will be further strengthened by Sunil Narine's presence by then.

Dwayne Bravo hails Mumbai Indians star Kieron Pollard

Dwayne Bravo also praised West Indies limited-overs captain and Mumbai Indians luminary Kieron Pollard for his leadership skills. Bravo stated that Pollard just “loves to win” which is “the most important thing”. He also said that as a leader, players look up to Kieron Pollard and respect him. Bravo claimed that the burly Trinidadian all-rounder is “one of the best in the world” when it comes to T20 cricket.

CSK: Dwayne Bravo in IPL 2020

During the IPL 2020 trading and transfer window, Dwayne Bravo became one of the 20 cricketers to be retained by CSK for the now-postponed IPL 2020 season. CSK retained the star all-rounder for US$843,909 (₹6.4 crore). The cricketer joined the franchise in 2011 and represented them till 2015 before re-joining the side for his second stint in IPL 2018.

