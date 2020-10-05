Home
MS Dhoni Completes 100 Catches In Dream11 IPL, Netizens React To Captain Cool's Milestone

During the course of Chennai's dominating 10-wicket win over Punjab on Sunday, October 4, skipper MS Dhoni bagged his 100th catch in Dream11 IPL history.

Written By Aakash Saini
Last Updated:
MS Dhoni

The MS Dhoni-led Chennai side pipped Punjab by 10 wickets in the 18th match of the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season on Sunday, October 4. On the back of opening blitzkriegs from Shane Watson (83*) and Faf du Plessis (87*), the three-time winners easily overhauled Punjab’s 178-4 with 2.2 overs to spare. Interestingly, during the time of Chennai’s fielding in the game, skipper MS Dhoni completed a major milestone in regards to the tournament’s history.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Chennai trump over Punjab in one-sided contest

A milestone achieved: MS Dhoni 100 catches in Dream11 IPL

MS Dhoni completed 100 catches in the Dream11 IPL during the course of Punjab’s innings from the recently-concluded game. During the 18th over of their batting, the legendary wicketkeeper plucked KL Rahul’s thick outside edge to send his opposite number back to the pavilion. With the MS Dhoni 100 catches in Dream11 IPL achievement, he became only the second wicketkeeper in tournament’s history to do so after Kolkata captain Dinesh Karthik (103 catches).

Dream11 IPL 2020: MS Dhoni 100 catches in Dream11 IPL

MS Dhoni’s fans celebrated the occasion by taking to Twitter and expressing their admiration for the cricketer. Here is a look at some of the fan reactions celebrating the MS Dhoni 100 catches in Dream11 IPL achievement.

A look into Chennai Dream11 IPL schedule

Incidentally, MS Dhoni’s Chennai will now go up against the Dinesh Karthik-led Kolkata side on October 7 for their next Dream11 IPL 2020 fixture. The match will be contested at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Here is a look at the entire Chennai Dream11 IPL schedule for the ongoing season.

Chennai Dream11 IPL 2020 squad

MS Dhoni (c), Faf du Plessis, Murali Vijay, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Lungi Ngidi, Kedar Jadhav, Ambati Rayudu, Narayan Jagadeeshan, KM Asif, Shardul Thakur, Shane Watson, Imran Tahir, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Chahar, Monu Kumar, Karn Sharma, Dwayne Bravo, Sam Curran, Piyush Chawla, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore and Josh Hazlewood.

