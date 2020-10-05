MS Dhoni Completes 100 Catches In Dream11 IPL, Netizens React To Captain Cool's Milestone

PM Modi-Virat Kohli's unmissable chat: WATCH them talk Food, fitness, Cricket & much more
The MS Dhoni-led Chennai side pipped Punjab by 10 wickets in the 18th match of the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season on Sunday, October 4. On the back of opening blitzkriegs from Shane Watson (83*) and Faf du Plessis (87*), the three-time winners easily overhauled Punjab’s 178-4 with 2.2 overs to spare. Interestingly, during the time of Chennai’s fielding in the game, skipper MS Dhoni completed a major milestone in regards to the tournament’s history.
An emphatic win by @ChennaiIPL in Match 18 of #Dream11IPL.— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 4, 2020
Second 10 wickets win for #CSK. Their first one was also against KXIP in 2013.
They are also the first team in #Dream11IPL 2020 to win batting second in Dubai. pic.twitter.com/qh77Wrc27J
Also Read | Dream11 IPL 2020: MS Dhoni Analyses Chennai's Performance After A Close Loss Against Hyderabad
MS Dhoni completed 100 catches in the Dream11 IPL during the course of Punjab’s innings from the recently-concluded game. During the 18th over of their batting, the legendary wicketkeeper plucked KL Rahul’s thick outside edge to send his opposite number back to the pavilion. With the MS Dhoni 100 catches in Dream11 IPL achievement, he became only the second wicketkeeper in tournament’s history to do so after Kolkata captain Dinesh Karthik (103 catches).
MS Dhoni adds another feather to his cap.— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 4, 2020
Gets to 100 catches as a wicketkeeper in the IPL 👏👏#Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/FWNd6Y7FvP
Also Read | Dream11 IPL 2020: MS Dhoni Tops Suresh Raina To Become Most-capped IPL Player In History
MS Dhoni’s fans celebrated the occasion by taking to Twitter and expressing their admiration for the cricketer. Here is a look at some of the fan reactions celebrating the MS Dhoni 100 catches in Dream11 IPL achievement.
He might be old but his fighting spirit has only gotten stronger. Still as agile as ever behind the stumps, be it catching, stumping, or guiding the ballers! 💙🔥— Aditya Singh Rawat (@Catslayer_999) October 4, 2020
Dhoni Sir. You are just Awesome.— Shrey Saboo (@Ss_0753) October 5, 2020
Record tod khiladi ✌— हिमांशु दुबे(देशभक्त)🔱 (@Himansh76113835) October 4, 2020
Congrats Mahi Vaiya👏— Keshu Bhardwaj (@KeshuBhardwaj) October 4, 2020
Thalaaa......💛💛yellove......— Jujjavarapu Sai Bhargavi (@sai_bhargavii) October 4, 2020
Also Read | Chennai Dream11 IPL schedule and Chennai Dream11 IPL 2020 squad
Incidentally, MS Dhoni’s Chennai will now go up against the Dinesh Karthik-led Kolkata side on October 7 for their next Dream11 IPL 2020 fixture. The match will be contested at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Here is a look at the entire Chennai Dream11 IPL schedule for the ongoing season.
Some super delicious Arab dates for you! 🦁💛 #StartTheWhistles #Dream11IPL #Yellove #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/R5lhaRZoGk— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) September 6, 2020
MS Dhoni (c), Faf du Plessis, Murali Vijay, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Lungi Ngidi, Kedar Jadhav, Ambati Rayudu, Narayan Jagadeeshan, KM Asif, Shardul Thakur, Shane Watson, Imran Tahir, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Chahar, Monu Kumar, Karn Sharma, Dwayne Bravo, Sam Curran, Piyush Chawla, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore and Josh Hazlewood.
Also Read | Dream11 IPL 2020 Watched By Record 269 Million Viewers Across The Globe During 1st Week
https://www.republicworld.com/topics/ipl-2020
Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.
RELATED CONTENT
ECS T10 Prague VCC vs PRS live streaming in India, preview, pitch and weather report
7 mins ago
Dream11 IPL 2020 Bangalore vs Delhi: Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan lead H2H stats in rivalry
50 mins ago
KHP Vs SIN Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Pakistan National T20 Cup game preview
53 mins ago
Pakistan National T20 Cup KHP vs SIN live streaming, pitch and weather report, preview
59 mins ago
Suresh Raina shows love for Chennai team after dominating win over Punjab in Dubai
1 hour ago
VCC vs PRS Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, ECS T10 Prague match preview
1 hour ago
|Pos
|Team
|Net RR
|Points