Suresh Raina Shows Love For Chennai Team After Dominating Win Over Punjab In Dubai

Chennai hammered a lacklustre Punjab outfit by 10 wickets on Sunday, October 4 in the 18th match of the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. On the back of their openers Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis, the MS Dhoni-led side overhauled Punjab’s total with ease after losing the toss and being asked to field first. With the win, Chennai jumped two spots to be placed at No. 6 in the updated Dream11 IPL points table of the season.

Chennai takes sixth spot on Dream11 IPL points table

A look at the Points Table after Match 18 of #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/2RZvgU70KB — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 4, 2020

Also Read | Dream11 IPL 2020: MS Dhoni Tops Suresh Raina To Become Most-capped IPL Player In History

Dream11 IPL 2020: Suresh Raina shows Chennai support despite absence

Seasoned Chennai campaigner Suresh Raina opted himself out of the ongoing Dream11 IPL 2020 season, citing personal reasons. It now appears that the cricketer is still following the developments of the franchise, as evidenced from his recent social media posts, even though his future looks bleak with the team. After Chennai’s thumping win over Punjab, Suresh Raina took to his social media accounts to congratulate the MS Dhoni-led side for a “great win”.

On Sunday, October 4, i.e. moments after the Chennai vs Punjab’s one-sided affair, Suresh Raina took to Twitter and expressed his jubilations and love for the franchise’s latest win. Interestingly, his tweet came at a time when his own future looks unsettled with MS Dhoni and co. In late September, the Chennai franchise removed Suresh Raina’s name from their official website, thus indicating that the cricketer will not be a part of their side for the next couple of seasons. Recently, Raina also unfollowed the team on Instagram, sparking a new set of speculations on his association with the MS Dhoni-led team.

Also Read | Chennai Dream11 IPL schedule and Chennai Dream11 IPL 2020 squad

Dream11 IPL 2020: Suresh Raina’s congratulatory tweet for Chennai

And that’s the way to do it 💪 Superb Innings 🏏 All my love to @chennaiipl . Great WIN, well played boys! 💛 congratulations & love all the way to Dubai 🇦🇪 #yellove #whistlepodu — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) October 4, 2020

Also Read | Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh's Chennai Future Over? Duo Removed From Team's Website

Chennai Dream11 IPL schedule

MS Dhoni’s Chennai will next go up against the Dinesh Karthik-led Kolkata side on Wednesday, October 7 for their next Dream11 IPL 2020 fixture. The match will be contested at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Here is a look at the entire Chennai Dream11 IPL schedule for the ongoing season.

Chennai Dream11 IPL 2020 squad

MS Dhoni (c), Faf du Plessis, Murali Vijay, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Lungi Ngidi, Kedar Jadhav, Ambati Rayudu, Narayan Jagadeeshan, KM Asif, Shardul Thakur, Shane Watson, Imran Tahir, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Chahar, Monu Kumar, Karn Sharma, Dwayne Bravo, Sam Curran, Piyush Chawla, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore and Josh Hazlewood.

Also Read | Suresh Raina Congratulates Rohit Sharma On Completing 5,000 Runs In Dream11 IPL

For all coverage related to Dream11 IPL 2020, you can visit our IPL section listed below

https://www.republicworld.com/topics/ipl-2020

Image source: IPLT20.COM and Suresh Raina Twitter

Also Read | IPL 2020 CSK Full Squad

Also Read | IPL 2020 CSK Schedule

Also Read | IPL 2020 CSK Team Preview and SWOT Analysis

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.