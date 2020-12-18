India Vs Australia 1st Test Broadcast Hit By Sydney COVID-19 Outbreak, Brett Lee Goes Home

Whenever India and Australia clash, especially in red-ball cricket, it is treated as a marquee event considering the massive following the sport has in both nations. Fans were delighted with the prospect of India touring Australia for a bilateral series, and even the people from the cricket fraternity were pumped. However, according to recent developments, the COVID-19 situation could hamper the broadcaster's plans regarding the matches.

Sydney COVID-19: Brett Lee abruptly leaves India vs Australia 1st Test and flies back home

With the surge in COVID-19 cases in the country, the broadcasters are ensuring to minimize the risk from their end. They have been forced to send several key personnel back home, in order to make sure the situation is under control. Several high-profile commentators, presenters, and even production employees were flown back by the broadcasters.

Former Australia fast bowler, Brett Lee, who was a part of the commentating team for Fox Sports, has also left Adelaide and took the flight to Sydney to be with his family. There has been a sharp rise in the number of cases in Sydney, and a majority of them are coming from the Northern Beaches. Brett Lee, who also is a resident of Northern Beaches, was sent back home considering the Sydney COVID-19 situation. However, it was also confirmed that the ex-cricketer has no signs or symptoms of the virus.

Sydney's new COVID outbreak has affected the #AUSvIND Test with commentators and staff sent homehttps://t.co/uc4CMNMADe pic.twitter.com/K28Wf1BBnt — Fox Cricket (@FoxCricket) December 18, 2020

Brett Lee has been on the road for a considerable amount of time now. He also did the 'Select Dugout' program during the Indian Premier League as well and had to remain in quarantine for several days due to the same. Apparently, the 44-year-old does not intend to spend Christmas without his family. Brett Lee will not commentate in the first Test match any further. The other popular names who are calling the match include Ricky Ponting, Sunil Gavaskar, Allan Border, Adam Gilchrist and Shane Warne.

India vs Australia live: How to watch the India vs Australia 1st Test?

To enjoy the live telecast of the game in India, fans can tune into the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX). For India vs Australia live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI and Cricket Australia. The live streaming of India vs Australia 1st Test will also be made available for fans on the SonyLIV app.

