CSK Come Up With Philosophical Tweet After Deepak Chahar Returns To Team's Bio-bubble

Chennai Super Kings were the last team to begin training ahead of the IPL 2020, owing to several members of their team testing positive for COVID-19. While most of the team took the field recently after their isolation period finished, it was suggested that fast bowler Deepak Chahar will continue his recovery after testing positive for the virus. On Wednesday, the CSK team management revealed that the pacer has recovered and re-entered the CSK bio-bubble. Now, CSK have shared a philosophical tweet featuring Deepak Chahar online.

Chahar coronavirus: Fast bowler returns to training

Speaking to PTI, CSK CEO KS Viswanathan disclosed that Deepak Chahar tested negative for COVID-19 twice recently. Discussing the fast bowler’s plans for the IPL 2020, the CSK CEO mentioned that according to the BCCI guidelines, Deepak Chahar will undergo a cardiovascular test which will give an indication of his recovery. Following that, if Deepak Chahar returns another negative COVID-19 test, he will be allowed to return to training.

After testing positive for COVID-19 earlier, Deepak Chahar had completed his 14-day quarantine in a separate hotel. While the CSK CEO did not give any expected date for the fast bowler’s return, Viswanathan said that Deepak Chahar will take at least four days to come back.

CSK welcome Deepak Chahar; share picture

After the news of Deepak Chahar’s negative test results made the news, CSK took to social media to welcome the fast bowler back into the side. The franchise shared another picture featuring Deepak Chahar on the occasion of ‘Throwback Thursday’. In the picture posted by CSK online, Deepak Chahar is seen wearing a cap as he trains in a gym. Along with the picture, CSK wrote that in the ups and downs of life, hope is the only constant.

Fans react to Deepak Chahar’s return

Will he play the 1st match against MI? If anyone knows pls reply🙄.. — 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐲𝐚 𝐒𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐡 𝐃𝐡𝐨𝐧𝐢🇮🇳❤️ (@priyamahiii) September 10, 2020

After the fast bowler made an appearance on social media, several CSK fans expressed their excitement at seeing the cricketer return to the field. Several fans wished the cricketer best of luck for the IPL 2020, as they appealed to the cricketer to pick the most wickets in the tournament and end the competition as the Purple Cap holder. Last year, the pacer had his best season in the league so far, as he picked up 22 wickets in 17 matches at an economy rate of 7.47.

Many fans also asked whether the pacer will be fit enough to play the team’s first match of the season. Chennai Super Kings will play their first match of tje IPL 2020 against Mumbai Indians on September 19 at 7:30 PM.

Image Credits: CSK Twitter