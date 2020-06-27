ECN Czech Super Series T10 PSM Vs BBCC Live Streaming, Pitch & Weather Info, Match Preview

The Prague Spartans Mobilizers (PSM) will face off against the Budejovice Barracudas CC (BBCC) in the ECN Czech Super Series T10 League on Saturday. The PSM vs BBCC live match will be the 3rd match on Week 3 of the ECN Czech Super Series T10 League. Here are the PSM vs BBCC live streaming details, PSM vs BBCC live scores, PSM vs BBCC live telecast in India, and other match details.

This weekend we head back to Vinor Cricket Ground for Group 3 of the ECN Czech Super Series, 4 more teams in action, who will progress to the Finals wekend?#Kriket #Cricket #CzechRepublic pic.twitter.com/pahDwgpCJc — Czech Cricket (@CzechCricket) June 25, 2020

PSM vs BBCC live scores: ECN Czech Super Series T10 League preview

The game against Barracudas will the Mobilizer’s second in the tournament having faced off against the Prague CC Rooks earlier on Saturday. The Mobilizers head into the game as favourites considering the game against the Rooks is likely to help them assess the pitch and weather conditions better. The clash against Mobilizers will be the BBCC’s first of the tournament and they would like to kick start on a winning note to put them in great stead to qualify for the latter stages of the tournament.

The winner of the group will qualify for the semi-finals where they will compete against the winners of the other three groups. Each group winner will be decided by a playoff format, where after a round of matches, while the second and the third-placed team will battle in the eliminator to face the top placed team, which will then decided the winner of the group. With each team only playing three games, both Prague Spartans Mobilizers and Budejovice Barracudas CC will have a chance of qualifying for the further stages irrespective of their earlier results when they take the field on Saturday.

PSM vs BBCC live scores: PSM vs BBCC live match squads for ECN Czech Super Series T10 League

PSM vs BBCC live streaming: Prague Spartans Mobilizers Squad for ECN Czech Super Series T10 League

Sarthak Bhatta, Naveen Purandhar, Vaibhav Naukudkar, Ketan Pathak, Surya Chembrolu, Prasad Ramachandran, M Sahadat Hossain, Mani Paduru, Purvang Trambadia, Ashutosh Arya, Arun Konda, Sukhwinder Singh, Arman Bhuiyan, Vignesh Manohar Kumar, Swamy Madhav, Ishan Saraswat, Shanmugham Ravi, Suresh Babu and Gokul Sai.

PSM vs BBCC live streaming: Budejovice Barracudas CC Squad for ECN Czech Super Series T10 League

Arun Natarajan, Ayush Sharma, Milan Varsadiya, Anbu Poosakkanu, Daniel Parrot, Rakesh Kumar, Philip Butterill, Ritesh Khanna, Ajay Mishra, Krishnamoorthy Velusamy, Sazzad Mahmood, Praveen Muthusamy, Ambar Kachale, Rahul Mishra, Joseph Foster, Nagarajan Murugan, Uday Kumar and Legi Sam.

PSM vs BBCC live scores: PSM vs BBCC live match pitch and weather report

The pitch at the Scott Page Field in Prague is likely to favour the bowlers during the course of the ECN Czech Super Series T10 League. With the PSM vs BBCC live match being the third contest of the day, the surface is likely to be slow and the bounce will be on the lower side. However, the weather is likely to play spoilsport during the ECN Czech Super Series T10 League match, with 'drenching storms' and variable clouds being reported by Accuweather. If it doesn't rain, the cloud cover is likely to pose problems for batsmen and the fast bowlers could be able to generate some swing.

PSM vs BBCC Live Scores: PSM vs BBCC live streaming details

While the PSM vs BBCC live telecast in India will not be available, fans can still enjoy the PSM vs BBCC live streaming of the ECN Czech Super Series T10 League by logging onto the FanCode App to watch the ball by ball telecast of the PSM vs BBCC live match. The PSM vs BBCC live streaming will begin at 1:30 PM (IST). For the ECN Czech Super Series T10 League and PSM vs BBCC live scores, fans can visit official social media handles of the teams.

