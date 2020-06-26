ECS T10 St Gallen Final OLCC Vs ZNCC Live Streaming, Pitch & Weather Report, Match Preview

Olten CC (OLCC) will square off against Zurich Nomads CC (ZNCC) in the final of the ECS T10 St Gallen on Friday, June 26. The OLCC vs ZNCC live match will be played at the Gründemoos ground, St Gallen in Switzerland. Here are the OLCC vs ZNCC live streaming details, OLCC vs ZNCC live telecast in India details, OLCC vs ZNCC live match details and where to catch the OLCC vs ZNCC live scores.

OLCC vs ZNCC live streaming: OLCC vs ZNCC weather and pitch report

As per AccuWeather, there will be no rain during the OLCC vs ZNCC live match and pitch is expected to be a sporting wicket with the bowler getting a decent bounce and some help from the surface but batting first would be the ideal choice upon winning the toss.

OLCC vs ZNCC live scores: OLCC vs ZNCC live telecast in India and OLCC vs ZNCC live streaming details

The OLCC vs ZNCC live telecast in India will not be available to viewers, but fans can still enjoy the OLCC vs ZNCC live streaming of the ECS T10 St Gallen by logging onto Dream11 Sport's FanCode App to watch each ball of the OLCC vs ZNCC live match. The ECS T10 St Gallen OLCC vs ZNCC live streaming will begin at 8:30 PM IST. For the ECS T10 St Gallen OLCC vs ZNCC live scores, fans can visit Cricket Switzerland's Twitter page.

ECS T10 St Gallen OLCC vs ZNCC live scores: Squad updates

ECS T10 St Gallen OLCC vs ZNCC live scores: Squad updates: OLCC

Ijaz Bhagri, Ali Usman, Ali Nayyer, Mohamed Shahid, Gowreesan Navaretnarasa, Tharanitharan Thanabalasingham, Yasotharan Thirnavukarasu, Malyar Stanikzai, Shane Charles, Pratheeparaj, Varothayan, Johnson Diyon, Jeyakanthan Perumal, Shathees Thanasegaram, Nalinambika Kumar, Rizwan Izzadeen, Mohamed Peer, Roshanth Karunamoorthy, Sufiyan Mohamed, Hamad Khan, Arbab Khan, Ravindrakumar Damotharam

ECS T10 St Gallen OLCC vs ZNCC live scores: Squad updates: ZNCC

Hassan Ahmad, Asvin Lakkaraju, Azeem Nazir, Waqas Khawaja, Ankit Gupta, Prasad Shikari, Naveed Ahmad, Lalit Dubey, Faheem Nazir, Idrees Muhammad Tariq, Noman Khan, Shafqat Hussain, Khawer Menon, Farid Din, Shijo Joseph, Satbir Singh and Abid Mahmood

(IMAGE: EUROPEAN CRICKET / INSTAGRAM)