OLCC Vs ZNCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 St Gallen 2020 Final Live Info

Olten CC (OLCC) will be in action against Zurich Nomads CC (ZNCC) in the final of the ECS T10 St Gallen tournament. The final match will be played on Friday, June 26 at Grundemoos in St Gallen at 8:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our OLCC vs ZNCC Dream11 prediction, OLCC vs ZNCC Dream11 team and OLCC vs ZNCC Dream11 top picks.

OLCC vs ZNCC Dream11 prediction: OLCC vs ZNCC Dream11 preview

OLCC had an impressive tournament topping the points table and then registering a comfortable 5-wicket win over Cossonay CC in the first semi-final encounter. OLCC has played like a well-oiled unit throughout the tournament and will look to do well in the final and lift the trophy. On the other hand, ZNCC ended second on the points table and in the semi-final encounter they defeated WICC to enter the final

OLCC vs ZNCC Dream11 prediction: OLCC vs ZNCC Dream11 squad

OLCC vs ZNCC Dream11 prediction: OLCC vs ZNCC Dream11 squad: OLCC

Ijaz Bhagri, Ali Usman, Ali Nayyer, Mohamed Shahid, Gowreesan Navaretnarasa, Tharanitharan Thanabalasingham, Yasotharan Thirnavukarasu, Malyar Stanikzai, Shane Charles, Pratheeparaj, Varothayan, Johnson Diyon, Jeyakanthan Perumal, Shathees Thanasegaram, Nalinambika Kumar, Rizwan Izzadeen, Mohamed Peer, Roshanth Karunamoorthy, Sufiyan Mohamed, Hamad Khan, Arbab Khan, Ravindrakumar Damotharam

OLCC vs ZNCC Dream11 prediction: OLCC vs ZNCC Dream11 squad: ZNCC

Hassan Ahmad, Asvin Lakkaraju, Azeem Nazir, Waqas Khawaja, Ankit Gupta, Prasad Shikari, Naveed Ahmad, Lalit Dubey, Faheem Nazir, Idrees Muhammad Tariq, Noman Khan, Shafqat Hussain, Khawer Menon, Farid Din, Shijo Joseph, Satbir Singh and Abid Mahmood.

OLCC vs ZNCC Dream11 top picks

Here's our OLCC vs ZNCC Dream11 top picks for the OLCC vs ZNCC Dream11 match

H Ahmed

S Joseph

Ali Nayyer

OLCC vs ZNCC Dream11 prediction: OLCC vs ZNCC Dream11 team, predicted playing XIs

OLCC vs ZNCC Dream11 prediction: OLCC vs ZNCC Dream11 team, predicted playing XIs: OLCC

Y Thirnavukarasu, M Shahid, T Thanabalasingham, A Usman, P Ratnarajah Varothayan, M Kamran, Ali Nayyer, G Navaretnarasa, M Stanikzai, S Thanasegaram and K Nalinambika

OLCC vs ZNCC Dream11 prediction: OLCC vs ZNCC Dream11 team, predicted playing XIs: ZNCC

A Lakkaraju, H Ahmad, A Gupta, F Nazir, A Nazir, W Khawaja, L Dubey, N Khan, I Tariq, F Din, P Shikare

OLCC vs ZNCC Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: H Ahmed

Batsman: Faheem Nazir, Hassan Ahmad, Y Thirnavukarasu, M Shahid

Allrounder: Ali Nayyer

Bowlers: Malyar Stanikzai, Ali Usman, Shane Charles, Farid Din, Noman Khan

OLCC vs ZNCC Dream11 prediction

As per our OLCC vs ZNCC Dream11 prediction, OLCC are favourites to win the match.

Note: The OLCC vs ZNCC Dream11 prediction, OLCC vs ZNCC Dream11 top picks and OLCC vs ZNCC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The OLCC vs ZNCC Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(IMAGE: CRICKET SWITZERLAND / TWITTER)