ECS T10 Barcelona BSH Vs BCC Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Badalona Shaheen CC will battle Bengali CC in the ECS T10 Barcelona on Thursday, October 22. The match will be played at Montjuic Ground at 2:30 pm IST. Here is a look at the BSH vs BCC live streaming info, how to watch BSH vs BCC live in India and where to catch BSH vs BCC live scores.

ECS T10 Barcelona: BSH vs BCC live streaming info and preview

This match looks somewhat of a mismatch on paper by looking at the standings in the ECS T10 Barcelona. BSH are second in the points table and will be looking to continue their decent run of form in the competition. On the other hand, BCC, who are at the bottom of the points table will be looking to pick up their first points of the campaign. A win in this match will be crucial for BCC in terms of their progression in the tournament.

ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming: Weather report

The conditions will be cloudy with no rain expected during the match. The humidity forecast reads 70% with temperatures hovering around 22 degrees Celsius. With rain likely to stay away, fans are set to enjoy a complete match without any interruption from rain.

ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming: Pitch report

Bowlers from both sides will enjoy bowling on the surface and will take advantage of the cloudy conditions even though the 22-yard strip has looked balanced throughout the tournament. The trend is expected to continue with batsmen looking to score runs at a quick pace, while bowlers will be searching for wickets. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

BSH vs BCC live streaming: BSH vs BCC live in India & ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming details

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch BSH vs BCC live in India and the BSH vs BCC live streaming can logon to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For BSH vs BCC live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

