ECS T10 Barcelona CTT Vs HCC Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Catalunya Tigers CC will face Hawks CC in the ECS T10 Barcelona on Wednesday, October 28. The match between these two teams will be played at the Montjuic Ground at 5:00 pm IST. Here is a look at the CTT vs HCC live streaming info, how to watch CTT vs HCC live in India and where to catch CTT vs HCC live scores.

ECS T10 Barcelona: CTT vs HCC live streaming info and preview

With qualification for the knockout stages out of hope, both teams are playing to improve their positions in the standings. CTT have won two matches and have two points, while HCC have picked up a solitary win and have two points to show on the points table. HCC will look to win their remaining matches in the competition and end the season on a high, while CTT would also look to do the same after a stop-start campaign.

ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming: Weather report

Let's take a look at the weather conditions before the start of the CTT vs HCC live streaming. The conditions will be mostly sunny with no rain expected during the match. The humidity forecast reads 58% with temperatures hovering around 19 degrees Celsius. With rain likely to stay away, fans are set to enjoy a complete match without any interruption from rain.

ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming: Pitch report

The 22-yard strip has been supportive of both bowlers and batsmen who have been able to take advantage. The trend is expected to continue with batsmen looking to score runs at a quick pace, while bowlers will likely enjoy the surface. With no cloud cover during the match, the team winning the toss will look to bat first and put up a good total on the board to defend.

CTT vs HCC live streaming: CTT vs HCC live in India & ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming details

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch CTT vs HCC live in India and the CTT vs HCC live streaming can logon to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For CTT vs HCC live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Image: FanCode

