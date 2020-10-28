ECS T10 Barcelona HCC Vs BCC Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Hawks CC Girona will face Bengali CC in the ECS T10 Barcelona on Wednesday, October 28. The match will be played at Montjuic Ground at 3:00 pm IST. Here is a look at the HCC vs BCC live streaming info, how to watch HCC vs BCC live in India and where to catch the HCC vs BCC live scores.

ECS T10 Barcelona: HCC vs BCC live streaming info and preview

For BCC, this tournament has been the one to forget as the team is still winless. They are rooted to the bottom of the points table in Group A and before the end of the tournament, they would look to put points on the table. On the other hand, HCC are one place above BCC on the points table, however, they have one win in the tournament. Their chances to qualifying for playoffs have also diminished but that wouldn't stop them to go for the two points that are up for grabs.

ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming: Weather report

Let's take a look at the weather forecast before the start of the HCC vs BCC live streaming. Conditions will be partly sunny with no rain expected during the match. The humidity forecast reads 51% with temperatures hovering around 20 degrees Celsius. With rain likely to stay away, fans are set to enjoy a complete match without any rain interruptions.

ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming: Pitch report

The 22-yard strip has looked to favour the batsmen throughout the tournament. The trend is expected to continue with batsmen looking to score runs at a quick pace, while bowlers will be finding a way to pick up quick wickets. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and put up a challenging total on board.

HCC vs BCC live streaming: HCC vs BCC live in India & ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming details

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch HCC vs BCC live in India and the HCC vs BCC live streaming can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For HCC vs BCC live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Image Source: FanCode

