ECS T10 Barcelona FZL Vs MBCC Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Falco Zalmi Cricket Club will go up against the Men In Blue Cricket Club, in match 16 of the ECS T10 Barcelona. The FZL vs MBCC match is scheduled to begin at 8:30 pm IST from the Montjuic Ground, Barcelona on October 15. Here are the FZL vs MBCC live streaming details, how to watch the FZL vs MBCC live in India, and the FZL vs MBCC pitch and weather report.

Catalunya CC, ECL19 semi-finalists, won back-to-back games in convincing fashion against Joves Units & Men in Blue, while Falco thrashed Hira CC Sabadell. Joves Units edged a thriller vs Hira by the narrowest of margins. Latest from ECS Barcelona 👉https://t.co/6PLADFbASj pic.twitter.com/cRqNCsmXT2 — European Cricket (@EuropeanCricket) October 13, 2020

Also Read | Ajinkya Rahane Woos Netizens With Top Fielding Effort For Saving 5 Runs On Boundary Rope

ECS T10 Barcelona: FZL vs MBCC preview

Falco Zalmi Cricket Club has had a great start to their T10 European Cricket Series in Barcelona. Falco CC’s resounding win over Hira Cricket Club Sabadell has given them a massive +9.100 run rate and put them in second place on the Group B points table. Awais Ahmed’s 79 off 32 helped the side put up an imposing 134 run total for Hira CC.

In the second innings, Falco CC proved to be the most dominant yet again, cleaning up their opponents for just 43 runs. Naeem Shah took three wickets, while Nadeem Shahzad, Tanveer Iqbal, and Shahbaz Ahmed took two each to lead Falco CC to a 91 run victory.

Meanwhile, the Men In Blue Cricket Club faltered against table-topper Catalunya CC in their first match. Despite Shankar Kaligatla’s 41* off 34, the side failed to chase down their target of 120. Shankar Kaligatla was also the standout player with the ball, taking 3 wickets for just 18 runs. This puts Men In Blue Cricket Club in 7th place out of 8 on the table.

Also Read | Jofra Archer's Assamese 'Bihu Dance' Loved By Fans As Rajasthan Ace Gets First-ball Wicket

ECS T10 Barcelona: FZL vs MBCC live streaming details

The ECS T10 Barcelona FZL vs MBCC game will not be televised in India. The ECS T10 FZL vs MBCC live streaming will begin at 8:30 pm IST on the European Cricket Network website. For fans in the Indian subcontinent, FZL vs MBCC live streaming will be available on FanCode - a multi-sport aggregator platform, owned by Dream Sports. FZL vs MBCC live scores can be followed on the European Cricket website and social media channels.

Also Read | Virat Kohli Becomes First Captain To Publicly Demand For Reviews On Wides And Full Tosses

ECS T10 Barcelona: FZL vs MBCC pitch report

The pitch at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona has shown signs of being conducive to both, batting and bowling. So far, it has been easier to defend bigger totals and bat first. The highest score of the tournament has been 134 by Falco CC

ECS T10 Barcelona: FZL vs MBCC weather forecast

According to Accuweather, the weather forecast for today is cloudy and cool. There is a 3% chance of rain. The temperature during the match is expected to be around 18°C and humidity will be at a low 32%. A full 10-over-a-side game can be expected with no rain interruption.

Also Read | Shoaib Akhtar Reveals Misbah Ul Haq's Successor For Pak Chief Selector Job Before PCB Does

Image Credits: European Cricket Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.