Jofra Archer's Assamese 'Bihu Dance' Loved By Fans As Rajasthan Ace Gets First-ball Wicket

The 30th match of the Dream11 IPL 2020 is underway, with the Delhi outfit taking on the Rajasthan team. It was Shreyas Iyer who won the toss in Delhi vs Rajasthan, with the skipper electing to bat first. Jofra Archer made an impression on the first ball of the contest4, dismissing the in-form Delhi batsman Prithvi Shaw. However, it was the cricketer’s unique celebration which was loved by netizens online.
Is the Bihu dance catching up in the @rajasthanroyals squad? 😅😅#Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/40D9l9mhwC— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 14, 2020
Jofra Archer dismissed the Delhi batsman with a peach of a delivery on the first ball of the match. Archer's quick delivery got the better of the Delhi batsman, with the ball taking the inside edge and crashing onto the stumps. However, it was Jofra Archer’s unique celebration that caught the attention of many, with the England bowler performing the ‘Bihu’ dance.
The celebration became famous when Rajasthan youngster Riyan Parag performed the ‘Bihu’ dance after guiding his side to victory in the last game. Pulling off a tough run chase, Riyan Parag was seen performing the Bihu dance on the pitch as he celebrated the victory. The Bihu dance is an indigenous folk-dance hailing from the state of Assam and forms an important part of Assamese culture.
After Jofra Archer imitated his teammate Riyan Parag and celebrated his wicket with the Bihu dance, many cricket fans took to Twitter to praise the 25-year-old. Several fans claimed that it was a proud moment to see a foreign cricketer adopting Indian culture, as they hailed Jofra Archer for celebrating with the Bihu dance. A section of fans also suggested that Jofra Archer’s unique celebration was the greatest moment of Dream11 IPL 2020.
Jofra Archer doing the Bihu with Riyan is right up there with the best moments this IPL! :)— Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) October 14, 2020
Archer is doing bihu dance after taking a wicket. Proud moment for us 😍😍 proud Assamese— Santanu #SamCurranFC (@santanuzn) October 14, 2020
Delhi: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Tushar Deshpande, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje
Rajasthan: Jos Buttler, Steven Smith, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi
Fans can catch the Delhi vs Rajasthan Dream11 IPL 2020 live stream on Disney+ Hotstar. For fans who wish to watch the Delhi vs Rajasthan game on television, they can do so on the Star Sports Network. Live updates for the Dream11 IPL 2020 encounter will also be available on Delhi and Rajasthan's social media handles as well as Dream11 IPL 2020’s official pages.
