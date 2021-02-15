ECS T10 Barcelona Kings Vs Skyway Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

Bangladesh Kings will battle it out against Skyway in the 26th match of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Monday, February 15. The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground at 7:00 PM IST. Here is a look at the Kings vs Skyway live stream info, the Kings vs Skyway squads, how to watch ECS T10 Barcelona live and where to catch the Kings vs Skyway live scores.

ECS T10 Barcelona live: Kings vs Skyway match preview

For Kings, some of the big names will be seen missing the tournament which might see the team struggle a little bit this time around in the competition. However, the experience of playing in ECS competitions before, will come in handy when they take on newcomers Skyway. On other hand, Skyways will be looking to make an impression as they make their debut in the ECS tournament. The likes of Sharoon Bashir, Zohaib Ashraf, Adeel Shahzad and Adeel Arif will be crucial for the sides' success in this tournament

ECS T10 Barcelona live: Kings vs Skyway squads

Kings: Jubed Miah, Sofiqul Islam, Tahed Ahmed, Hussain Aminul, MD Rahul, Moyez Uddin, R Ahmed, Shakil Mia, Moshiur Rahman, S Rahman, MD Saiful Islam, M Ahmed, S Islam, A Naseri, Shahedur Rahman, K Foysol, Moynul Islam, Saqib Muhammad, M Alam, Muhammad Numan, M Masood, K Ahmed, M Uzzaman, K Ahmed, A Khan.

Skyway: Adeel Arif, Adeel Shahzad, R Asif, Muhammad Bilal, Sharoon Bashir, Rashid Nazir Sandhu, Jonson Gill, U Hayat, Zeeshan Bahadur, T Bashir, Z Ashraf, A Waleed, Ur Rehman, J Begum, B Ali, H Khalid, I Ali, M Naveed.

Kings vs Skyway live stream: Pitch report and Barcelona weather forecast

Coming to weather for this match, Accuweather has predicted showers before the start of the match, which is not a piece of good news for both teams. However there will be intermittent cloud cover once the showers go away and players will be hoping to get the full quota of overs.

Coming to the 22-yard strip, the pitch will not change much and will continue to be helpful for both batsmen and bowlers. The batsmen will find it easy to score runs, while bowlers will also look to take advantage of the conditions on offer and find a way to pick up quick wickets. The team winning the toss could look to bowl first due to rain and take advantage of condition..

ECS T10 Barcelona live in India and Kings vs Skyway live scores

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch the match live in India can logon to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For the Kings vs Skyway live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Image: FanCode

