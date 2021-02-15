SKY Vs RAS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 Match Preview

Skyways will face Raval Sporting in the 28th match of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Monday, February 15 at 5:00 PM IST. The match will be played at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain. Here's a look at our SKY vs RAS Dream11 prediction, probable SKY vs RAS playing 11 and SKY vs RAS Dream11 team.

Also Read: Ben Foakes Has Last Laugh Over Rival Rishabh Pant, Stuns India With Fast Stumpings: WATCH

SKY vs RAS Dream11 prediction: SKY vs RAS match preview

SKY are making their debut in this tournament and will be keen to begin their journey on a winning note when they take on Raval Sporting. For RAS, this will be the second match of the tournament after facing Minhaj earlier in the day. They will be looking to make it two wins out of two by winning this match and end the day on a high. RAS will have an edge over their opponent as they will be well versed with the conditions.

Also Read: Ben Foakes, Rishabh Pant Not Only Fight But Get Involved In Test Cricket First In Chennai

SKY vs RAS Dream11 prediction: Squad details for SKY vs RAS Dream11 team

SKY: Adeel Arif, Adeel Shahzad, Awais Waleed, Umer Hayat, Muhammad Naveed, Rabi Asif, Muhammad Bilal, Zohaib Ashraf, Muneeb Ur Rehman, Sharoon Bashir, Rashid Nazir, Jamil Hussain, Babar Ali, Hamad Khalid,Jonson Gill, Irfan Ali, Temooties Bashir, Zeeshan Bahadur

RAS: Amit Das, Datta Karan, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Faizan Ahmad, Numan Ali, Ishan Patel, Kishitij Patel, Manish Manwani, Muhammad Rizwan, Davinder Singh Kaur, Gurwinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Nandan Bathani, Naveen Kumar, Rohin Kumar, Yudhvir Singh, Lovepreet Singh, Unnatkumar Patel, Dawood Masood, Sonu Jangra, Irfan Muhammad, Zain Abideen, Ravi Patel.

Also Read: Ben Foakes Becomes Twitter Trend On 28th Birthday, Earns MS Dhoni Comparisons In Chennai

SKY vs RAS live: Top picks for SKY vs RAS Dream11 team

Manish Manwani

Kishitij Patel

Muhammad Bilal

Muneeb Ur Rehman

Also Read: Cheteshwar Pujara's Bizarre Run Out Begins Day 3, Sunil Gavaskar Makes Fun Of Pitch: WATCH

SKY vs RAS playing 11: SKY vs RAS Dream11 team

SKY vs RAS live: SKY vs RAS match prediction

As per our prediction, RAS will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The SKY vs RAS match prediction and SKY vs RAS Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The SKY vs RAS Dream11 team and SKY vs RAS Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image: European Cricket / Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.