IPL 2009 Final: Throwback To Epic Game That Sealed Rohit Sharma's First-ever IPL Title Win

After a blockbuster inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League in 2008, fans were entertained with another enthralling edition the following year. The now-defunct Deccan Chargers emerged as the second winners of the coveted IPL championship. However, the competition proved to be monumental in many ways. The season was organized in South Africa and has been etched in the memories of cricket enthusiasts due to the exhilarating cricket matches.

2009 IPL final venue

Because of the general elections in India, the cash-rich league had to be shifted to South Africa considering the security concerns. The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, was ultimately chosen as the 2009 IPL final venue. Royal Challengers Bangalore and Deccan Chargers languished at the bottom of the points table in the first season of the league. However, the two sides played exceptional cricket in the 2009 season and eventually made it to the final match of the ultimate contest of the league.

IPL 2009 final: Rohit Sharma's maiden IPL title

The then RCB captain Anil Kumble won the toss and elected to bowl first in the crucial encounter. The Deccan Chargers boasted a stellar batting line-up, however, they failed to post an imposing total on the board, and could only score 143 against Bangalore's potent bowling attack. Herschelle Gibbs smashed a crucial 53 and was the top scorer for the side, whereas Andrew Symonds (33) and Rohit Sharma (24) also chipped in with valuable contributions.

With experienced campaigners like Jacques Kallis, Rahul Dravid, and Mark Boucher alongside exciting young prospects like Virat Kohli and Manish Pandey, the chasing team looked to be the firm favourites to clinch the championship. However, the Deccan Chargers bowled exceptionally well to eventually seal the contest for their side. The Adam Gilchrist-led side ultimately won the IPL 2009 final by six runs.

This was the first taste of championship victory for Rohit Sharma. The player since then has gone on to win the IPL title five more times while captaining the Mumbai Indians side. The player has had a fabulous career in the Indian T20 competition, and the Rohit Sharma stats in IPL also signify the same.

Rohit Sharma stats in IPL

The dynamic batsman has played 200 matches in the Indian Premier League so far and has amassed 5230 runs. The player has 39 half-centuries and a century to his name in the competition, and has scored runs at an impressive strike-rate of 130.61. Rohit Sharma's contribution as a captain, as well as a player, has been instrumental in Mumbai Indians attaining phenomenal success in the extravagant league.

Image source: IPL Twitter

