ECS T10 Barcelona CTT Vs UCC Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Catalunya Tigers CC will battle it out against United CC Girona in the ECS T10 Barcelona on Tuesday, October 20. The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground at 4:30 PM IST. Here is a look at the CTT vs UCC live streaming info, how to watch CTT vs UCC live in India and where to catch CTT vs UCC live scores.

Also Read: CTT Vs UCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Match Preview

ECS T10 Barcelona: CTT vs UCC live streaming info and preview

This is the first match of the day for both teams and they will be looking to take away all the two points on offer. The victorious team will also stand a chance to take the top spot. Catalunya Tigers CC are 3rd on the points table, after having won 2 out of 4 matches, while United CC Girona are above them at the second spot and it is the net run rate that is the difference-maker between the two sides. With a chance to claim top spot, both sides will look to field their strongest players.

Also Read: Virat Kohli And Co.'s Destination Immediately Post Dream11 IPL 2020 Finally Confirmed?

ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming: Weather report ahead of CTT vs UCC live streaming

The conditions will be cloudy with no rain expected during the match. The humidity is forecasted at 57% with temperatures hovering around 21 degrees Celsius. Despite the cloudy conditions, both teams could still get a chance to play their full quota of overs.

Also Read: Eoin Morgan Predicts Top England Players Might Withdraw From Tours Due To Bio-bubble Life

ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming: Pitch report ahead of CTT vs UCC live streaming

The 22-yard strip looks balanced with bowlers and batsmen both looking to take advantage. The trend is expected to continue with batsmen looking to score runs at a quick pace, while bowlers will likely enjoy the surface. However, the team winning the toss is likely to bowl first and make use of the overhead conditions.

Also Read: MS Dhoni's 'process', Kedar Jadhav And Piyush Chawla Selections 'rubbish': Kris Srikanth

CTT vs UCC live streaming: CTT vs UCC live in India & ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming details

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch CTT vs UCC live in India and CTT vs UCC live streaming can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For CTT vs UCC live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Image Source: FanCode

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.