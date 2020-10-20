FCC Vs HCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Match Preview

PM Modi-Virat Kohli's unmissable chat: WATCH them talk Food, fitness, Cricket & much more
Quick links:
Fateh CC and Hawks CC are set to battle against each other in the 25th match of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Tuesday, October 20. The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground at 12:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our FCC vs HCC match prediction and FCC vs HCC Dream11 team. FCC vs HCC live action in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.
Also Read: Dream11 IPL 2020: MS Dhoni Takes Epic One-handed Catch, Records 150 IPL Dismissals
FCC are 5th on the points table with 4 points and a win will push them in contention for a place in the knockout stages. The team has played four matches and have won and lost 2 matches each respectively. They will be looking for their third win when they take on HCC. On the other hand, HCC has played just one match which ended up in defeat and following this match, they will play two more matches to push for a place in the knockout stage. With both teams having some quality players in their ranks, expect them to field their best players in FCC vs HCC playing 11 .
Also Read: Dream11 IPL 2020: Jos Buttler Snares A Blinder To Send Du Plessis Packing, Fans Ecstatic
Manjinder Singh Lovely (c), Randip Singh Daid, Manish Kumar Tokhi, Amanbir Singh Sran, Rajiv Singh, Hargurjit Singh, Happy Singh, Lakhvir Singh Vinty (wk), Kuldeep Singh, Gurvinder Singh, Manvir Singh, Bhawandeep Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Shantanu Sharma Sonu, Iqbal Wajid, Khawaja M Sartajuddin, Davinder Singh, Ali Rafiq
Also Read: Jofra Archer Says His ₹7.20 CR Dream11 IPL Price Tag Puts More Pressure On Him Than Tests
Kamraan Zia (c & wk), Amir Hamza, Muhammad Bilal, Umar Latif, Muhammad Sanaullah, Muhammad Sohail, Abdul Haseeb, Naqash Ahmad, Inzamam Gulfam, Amir Ali, Zafar Farhan, Umair Muhammad, Muhammad Hanzala, Adnan Zia, Hassan Mujtaba, Khurram Shahzad, Waheed Elahi
Also Read: Dream11 IPL 2020 Umpire Paschim Pathak's 'Rockstar' Hairstyle Sends Twitter Into A Frenzy
Happy Singh
Umar Latif
Manjinder Singh Lovely
Muhammad Sohail
As per our FCC vs HCC Dream11 prediction, FCC will be favourites to win the match.
Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.
RELATED CONTENT
IPL 2020 Live Updates: Buttler guides Rajasthan to victory, defeat Chennai by 7 wickets
15 hours ago
Dream11 IPL 2020: MS Dhoni takes epic one-handed catch, records 150 IPL dismissals
11 hours ago
Preity Zinta shares 'smiling selfies' after Punjab's win against Mumbai
12 hours ago
Dream11 IPL 2020: Jos Buttler snares a blinder to send Du Plessis packing, fans ecstatic
13 hours ago
Chris Gayle wins historic Super Over for Punjab, netizens hail Universe Boss' comeback
16 hours ago
Jofra Archer says his ₹7.20 CR Dream11 IPL price tag puts more pressure on him than Tests
16 hours ago
|Pos
|Team
|Net RR
|Points