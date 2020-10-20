FCC Vs HCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Match Preview

Fateh CC and Hawks CC are set to battle against each other in the 25th match of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Tuesday, October 20. The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground at 12:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our FCC vs HCC match prediction and FCC vs HCC Dream11 team. FCC vs HCC live action in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

FCC vs HCC live: FCC vs HCC Dream11 prediction and preview

FCC are 5th on the points table with 4 points and a win will push them in contention for a place in the knockout stages. The team has played four matches and have won and lost 2 matches each respectively. They will be looking for their third win when they take on HCC. On the other hand, HCC has played just one match which ended up in defeat and following this match, they will play two more matches to push for a place in the knockout stage. With both teams having some quality players in their ranks, expect them to field their best players in FCC vs HCC playing 11 .

FCC vs HCC Dream11 prediction: Squads for the FCC vs HCC Dream11 team

FCC vs HCC Dream11 prediction: FCC squad for FCC vs HCC Dream11 team

Manjinder Singh Lovely (c), Randip Singh Daid, Manish Kumar Tokhi, Amanbir Singh Sran, Rajiv Singh, Hargurjit Singh, Happy Singh, Lakhvir Singh Vinty (wk), Kuldeep Singh, Gurvinder Singh, Manvir Singh, Bhawandeep Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Shantanu Sharma Sonu, Iqbal Wajid, Khawaja M Sartajuddin, Davinder Singh, Ali Rafiq

FCC vs HCC Dream11 prediction: HCC squad for FCC vs HCC Dream11 team

Kamraan Zia (c & wk), Amir Hamza, Muhammad Bilal, Umar Latif, Muhammad Sanaullah, Muhammad Sohail, Abdul Haseeb, Naqash Ahmad, Inzamam Gulfam, Amir Ali, Zafar Farhan, Umair Muhammad, Muhammad Hanzala, Adnan Zia, Hassan Mujtaba, Khurram Shahzad, Waheed Elahi

FCC vs HCC Dream11 prediction: Top picks for FCC vs HCC Dream11 team

Happy Singh

Umar Latif

Manjinder Singh Lovely

Muhammad Sohail

FCC vs HCC match prediction: FCC vs HCC Dream11 team

FCC vs HCC live: FCC vs HCC Dream11 prediction

As per our FCC vs HCC Dream11 prediction, FCC will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The FCC vs HCC Dream11 prediction, FCC vs HCC top picks and FCC vs HCC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The FCC vs HCC match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: European Cricket/Twitter

