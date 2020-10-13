ECS T10 Barcelona MBCC Vs CTL Live Stream In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Men in Blue CC are set to take on Catalunya CC in the final match of the day in the ECS T10 Barcelona tournament on Tuesday, October 13. The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona at 8:30 pm IST. Here is a look at the MBCC vs CTL live streaming info, how to watch MBCC vs CTL live in India and where to catch MBCC vs CTL live scores.

Also Read: CTL Vs JUCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Match Preview

ECS T10 Barcelona: MBCC vs CTL live streaming info and preview

This is the 8th match of the tournament with Men in Blue CC playing their first match of the tournament. They face Catalunya CC, who will be playing their second match on the trot on the second day. The Men in Blue CC are a good side on paper and have some power-hitters and good all-rounders. On other hand, Catalunya CC look like a well-balanced side as well. Fans could be in for a good contest.

Also Read: ECS T10 Barcelona CTL Vs JUCC Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming: Weather report ahead of MBCC vs CTL live streaming

The condition does not look good both the teams and their chance to play full overs could take a hit due to no rain interruptions, as predicted by Accuweather.The humidity forecast clocks in at 69% with temperatures hovering around 18 degrees Celsius. Looking at weather conditions, the teams will look to keep it till last to decide on their best playing 11

Also Read: Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 29 Hyderabad Vs Chennai Pitch Report And Weather Forecast For Dubai

ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming: Pitch report ahead of MBCC vs CTL live streaming

The 22-yard strip looks balanced with bowlers and batsmen both looking to take advantage. However, with rain predicted during this match, batsmen will look to take chance by playing big shots. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and put a defendable total on board.

Also Read: MS Dhoni Has THIS Inspiration To Look Upto For Winning Crunch Hyderabad Match

MBCC vs CTL live streaming: MBCC vs CTL live in India & ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming details

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch MBCC vs CTL live in India and MBCC vs CTL live streaming can logon to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For MBCC vs CTL live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Image Source: FanCode

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.