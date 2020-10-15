ECS T10 Barcelona MBCC Vs HCCS Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Men in Blue CC will battle against Hira CC Sabadell in the ECS T10 Barcelona on Thursday, October 15. The match will be played at Montjuic Ground in Barcelona at 4:30 PM IST. Here is a look at the MBCC vs HCCS live streaming info, how to watch MBCC vs HCCS live in India and where to catch MBCC vs HCCS live scores.

ECS T10 Barcelona: MBCC vs HCCS live streaming info and preview

Both the teams are winless in the tournament and will look to turn things around by winning this match in order to save the season. Both teams tasted defeat in their previous encounter as MBCC lost to Catalunya CC by a huge margin of 40 runs and they will be looking to put up a better show this time around. On the other hand, Hira CC Sabadell, suffered a 1-run loss in their previous match and will be eager to get past the finish line this time around.

ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming: Weather report ahead of MBCC vs HCCS live streaming

Coming to the weather ahead of MBCC vs HCCS live streaming, the conditions will be partly sunny with chances of rain expected interrupting the match. The humidity forecast shows 32% with temperatures hovering between 18 degrees Celsius. With rains likely to play spoilsport, teams are likely leave it till the end to decide on their playing 11s.

ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming: Pitch report ahead of MBCC vs HCCS live streaming

Before the MBCC vs HCCS live streaming, lets take a look at the pitch for the match. The 22-yard strip looks balanced with bowlers and batsmen both looking to take advantage. However, with the conditions being cloudy for this match, bowlers will likely enjoy bowling on the surface. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up some early wickets.

MBCC vs HCCS live streaming: MBCC vs HCCS live in India & ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming details

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch MBCC vs HCCS live in India and MBCC vs HCCS live streaming can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For MBCC vs HCCS live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Image Source: European Cricket / Twitter

