Ex-Pakistan Opener Nasir Jamshed To Be Separated From Family Despite Serving Jail Time

Former Pakistan cricketer Nasir Jamshed will see himself coming out of jail in the upcoming days. However, despite his release, things look complicated for Jamshed as he will not be able to stay with his family in the United Kingdom due to chances of him being deported back to Pakistan. The left-handed batsman was sent behind bars after match-fixing charges were proven against him.

Jamshed match fixing scandal: What really transpired?

Talking about the Jamshed match fixing scandal, the cricketer was sentenced to 17 months in prison in February 2020 for his involvement in spot-fixing plans involving Bangladesh Premier League and Pakistan Super League matches. Nasir Jamshed was attempting to spot fix a Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) match in 2016 before he recruited players on behalf of a bookie in the Pakistan Super League 2016-17 season.

Nasir Jamshed had agreed to not score runs in the 1st 2 balls of an over in the BPL in 2016 while in the Pakistan Super League, he urged other players to spot-fix in a high-profile match between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi. The spot-fixing scandal was exposed by an undercover police officer, who collected evidence by disguising as a member of the corruption syndicate.

After denying his involvement in the bribery conspiracy for more than 2 years, Nasir Jamshed admitted having been part of the spot-fixing scandal. He was also banned from cricket for ten years by an anti-corruption tribunal. He is set to be released on October 21.

Reason behind Nasir Jamshed deportation to Pakistan

According to a report by ESPNcricinfo, before the trial, Jamshed was in the UK on a spousal visa as his wife, Samara Afzal, was born in England. The visa was due for renewal in February 2019 but with a court date nearing, the renewal decision was put off until the outcome of the case. The report states that Nasir Jamshed has now received notification of intention to deport and been told he would be further detained. He is appealing the decision and will apply for bail on October 21.

The report also mentions that the legal experts are of opinion that, had Jamshed made a guilty plea in the first instance, he could have expected a sentence of under 12 months. With UK laws stating that any non-citizen who receives a prison sentence of more than 12 months is liable for deportation, the consequences of that decision were significant.

Jamshed stats

Coming to Nasir Jamshed stats, the former Pakistan cricketer has played 2 Tests, 48 ODIs and 18 T20 Internationals for Pakistan scoring a total of 1832 runs.

Image Source: ICC / Twitter

