ECS T10 Barcelona UCC Vs HCC Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

United CC Girona and Hawks CC are scheduled to feature in the 27th league match of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Tuesday, October 20. The match will be played at Montjuic Ground in Barcelona at 8:30 pm IST. Here is a look at the UCC vs HCC live streaming info, how to watch UCC vs HCC live in India and where to catch UCC vs HCC live scores.

ECS T10 Barcelona: UCC vs HCC live streaming info and preview

United CC Girona have an upper hand on Hawks CC considering the form both the teams have displayed so far in the competition. Both the teams are positioned in the Group A and occupy contrasting spots in the standings. Hawks CC are still searching for their maiden win in the league and are the wooden spooners.

United CC Girona have fared much better than their counterparts and are stationed at the third place with only a single loss after three fixtures. The contest promises to go down the wire as both the teams have proven T10 players in their ranks. Hawks CC will look to bounce back after their defeat to Fateh CC earlier in the day.

In Tuesday’s European Cricket Series Barcelona opener, Fateh eased past the Hawks with Happy Singh top scoring again with a joyous innings of 38 off 18 including four sixes. pic.twitter.com/CTUxRDVlKy — European Cricket (@EuropeanCricket) October 20, 2020

ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming: Weather report ahead of UCC vs HCC live streaming

As for the weather, a significant cloud cover is expected during the match time. However, fortunately for the fans and the participants, rain is likely to stay away. Conditions are ideal for an uninterrupted passage of play. The temperate is likely to hover around 21 degrees Celsius.

ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming: Pitch report ahead of UCC vs HCC live streaming

The 'AstroTurf' strip used for the T10 encounters is a balanced one with assistance for batsmen as well as bowlers. Faster bowlers will look to exploit the cloudy conditions with the new ball. The captain winning the toss will look to bat first and post a big total upfront.

UCC vs HCC live streaming: UCC vs HCC live in India & ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming details

ECS T10 Barcelona matches are not televised in India. Fans who wish to enjoy the UCC vs HCC live streaming can tune in to the FanCode app. The multi-sport content aggregator has bagged the exclusive ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming rights in the country. For UCC vs HCC live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of European Cricket.

Image source: European Cricket Twitter

