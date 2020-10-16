ECS T10 Barcelona PKCC Vs UCC Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Pakcelona CC will battle United CC in the ECS T10 Barcelona on Friday, October 16. The match will be played at Montjuic Ground in Barcelona at 4:30 pm IST. Here is a look at the PKCC vs UCC live streaming info, how to watch PKCC vs UCC live in India and where to catch PKCC vs UCC live scores.

Also Read: CTT Vs FCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Match Preview

ECS T10 Barcelona: PKCC vs UCC live streaming info and preview

This is a fixture between two sides that are placed 3rd and 4th on Group A points table. Coming into the match, both teams have a decent run rate in the tournament with PKCC taking third place with a net run rate of +3.100. UCC, on the other hand, are fourth in the points table with a run rate of +1.247. With two points on offer, this match promises to be an exciting affair.

Also Read: FCC Vs KCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Match Preview

ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming: Weather report ahead of PKCC vs UCC live streaming

The conditions will be mostly sunny with no rain expected during the match. The humidity is forecasted at 52% with temperatures hovering around 17 degrees Celsius. With rains likely to stay away, both teams will get a chance to play their full quota of overs.

Also Read: Virat Kohli Gets Golden Advice From Mary Kom On Parenting While Playing Cricket

ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming: Pitch report ahead of PKCC vs UCC live streaming

The 22-yard strip looks balanced with bowlers and batsmen both looking to take advantage. The trend is expected to continue with batsmen looking to score runs at a quick pace, while bowlers will likely enjoy the surface. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and put up a big score to allow their bowlers to defend the total.

Also Read: Shardul Thakur Turns 29: Chennai Star Bowler Flooded With Birthday Wishes On Instagram

PKCC vs UCC live streaming: PKCC vs UCC live in India & ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming details

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch PKCC vs UCC live in India and PKCC vs UCC live streaming can logon to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For PKCC vs UCC live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Image: FanCode

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.