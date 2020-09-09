ECS T10 Bulgaria BAR Vs MUD Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Barbarians CC (BAR) are all set to take the field against MU Dons (MUD) in the first match of the day in ECS T10 Bulgaria on Wednesday, September 9. The match will be played at the Sports Academy Vasil Levski in Sofia. Here are the BAR vs MUD live streaming details, information on how to watch BAR vs MUD live in India and where to catch the BAR vs MUD live scores.

ECS T10 Bulgaria live streaming: BAR vs MUD live streaming and preview

The Barbarians are winless in the tournament so far after four matches and they would be looking to upset MU Dons in order to put points on the table. Coming to MU Dons, they are currently second on the points table, having won three out of their five matches in the tournament so far. Their only loss for MU Dons came against the Indo-Bulgarian side. Both the teams will be looking to field their strongest XI.

BAR vs MUD live streaming: ECS T10 Bulgaria weather and pitch report

The BAR vs MUD match will see no rain interruption due to which both the teams will get a chance to play their full quota of overs. The pitch is conducive for bowling. The team winning the toss, therefore, will look to bowl first and give their bowlers a chance to pick up early wickets.

ECS T10 Bulgaria live streaming: BAR vs MUD live in India and BAR vs MUD live streaming details

The telecast of BAR vs MUD live in India will not be available to viewers but fans can still enjoy BAR vs MUD live streaming by logging onto FanCode by Dream Sports. ECS T10 Bulgaria live streaming will begin at 11:30 AM IST. For BAR vs MUD live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

ECS T10 Bulgaria live streaming: Squads for BAR vs MUD match

ECS T10 Bulgaria live streaming: BAR squad

Hristo Boykov Ivanov, Jevon Payne, Nick Robinson, Boyko Heralanov Ivanov, Nikolay Nankov, Tom Omolo, Dimo Krasimirov Nikolov, Deyan Georgiev Shipkov, Ivaylo Katzarski, Stuart Clarkson, Andrei Lilov, Ivan Kamburov, Krasmir Kamenov, Alexandar Stoychev, Andy Robinson

ECS T10 Bulgaria live streaming: MUD squad

Sulaiman Ali, Kiran Dasan, Sunny Talpur, Thiekshan Suresh, Huzaifah Babur, Borislav Metodi, Umar Naveed, Zain Asif, Saim Hussain, Karthik Sreekumar, Zain Abidi, Asad Ali Rehemtulla, Rohan Patel, Arif Khan