ECS T10 Bulgaria TUS Vs MUD Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Indian Tuskers (TUS) will play MU Dons (MUD) in a league match in the ECS T10 Bulgaria on Tuesday, September 8 at 11:30 AM IST. The match will be played at National Sports Academy, Vasil Levski, Sofia. Here are the TUS vs MUD live streaming details, information on how to watch TUS vs MUD live in India and where to catch the TUS vs MUD live scores.

TUS vs MUD live streaming: TUS vs MUD live scores and preview

MU Dons are coming into the match after a thumping win in their opening contest against Medical University Sofia and will look to continue their winning ways. On the other hand, the Indian Tuskers will want to start off their ECS T10 Bulgaria campaign on a winning note. Both the teams will be looking to get winning points in their account to get on the driver's seat in the tournament.

ALSO READ | Shpageeza T20 League KE Vs BOD Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

TUS vs MUD live streaming: ECS T10 Bulgaria weather and pitch report

According to Accuweather, there will be clear skies during the match time. This must excite both the teams as they will look to capitalise on the conditions by making the most of the wicket that assists the batsman to score freely. A full uninterrupted match is expected.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Dwayne Bravo Reveals MS Dhoni's Plan This Season For CSK's Future Benefit

T10 Bulgaria live streaming: TUS vs MUD live in India and TUS vs MUD live streaming details

The telecast of TUS vs MUD live in India will not be available to viewers but fans can still enjoy TUS vs MUD live streaming by logging onto FanCode by Dream Sports. The ECS T10 Bulgaria live streaming will begin at 11:30 AM IST. For TUS vs BUD live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

ALSO READ | KE Vs BOD Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Shpageeza Cricket League Live

ECS T10 Rome live streaming: Squads for TUS vs MUD match

ECS T10 Rome live streaming: TUS squad

Nezer Varghese, Clix John, Jake Mathew, Akshay Harikumar, Arun Saj, Benhur Benjamin,, Ken Shaji, Bradley Constantine, Ashad Arifeen, Kevin Shaji and Mandeep Singh, Romald Lazarus, Nithin Sunil

ECS T10 Rome live streaming: MUD squad

Zain Abidi, Umar Naveed, Zain Asif, Saim Hussain, Karthik Sreekumar, Sunny Talpur, Asad Ali Rehemtulla, Thiekshan Suresh, Huzaifah Babur and Borislav Metodi, Kiran Dasan, Sulaiman Ali, Rohan Patel, Arif Khan

ALSO READ | MUS Vs BAR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Bulgaria Live

Image Source: European Cricket Twitter