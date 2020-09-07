ECS T10 Bulgaria TUS Vs MUD Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Indian Tuskers (TUS) will play MU Dons (MUD) in a league match in the ECS T10 Bulgaria on Tuesday, September 8 at 11:30 AM IST. The match will be played at National Sports Academy, Vasil Levski, Sofia. Here are the TUS vs MUD live streaming details, information on how to watch TUS vs MUD live in India and where to catch the TUS vs MUD live scores.
MU Dons are coming into the match after a thumping win in their opening contest against Medical University Sofia and will look to continue their winning ways. On the other hand, the Indian Tuskers will want to start off their ECS T10 Bulgaria campaign on a winning note. Both the teams will be looking to get winning points in their account to get on the driver's seat in the tournament.
ALSO READ | Shpageeza T20 League KE Vs BOD Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview
According to Accuweather, there will be clear skies during the match time. This must excite both the teams as they will look to capitalise on the conditions by making the most of the wicket that assists the batsman to score freely. A full uninterrupted match is expected.
ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Dwayne Bravo Reveals MS Dhoni's Plan This Season For CSK's Future Benefit
The telecast of TUS vs MUD live in India will not be available to viewers but fans can still enjoy TUS vs MUD live streaming by logging onto FanCode by Dream Sports. The ECS T10 Bulgaria live streaming will begin at 11:30 AM IST. For TUS vs BUD live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.
ALSO READ | KE Vs BOD Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Shpageeza Cricket League Live
Nezer Varghese, Clix John, Jake Mathew, Akshay Harikumar, Arun Saj, Benhur Benjamin,, Ken Shaji, Bradley Constantine, Ashad Arifeen, Kevin Shaji and Mandeep Singh, Romald Lazarus, Nithin Sunil
Zain Abidi, Umar Naveed, Zain Asif, Saim Hussain, Karthik Sreekumar, Sunny Talpur, Asad Ali Rehemtulla, Thiekshan Suresh, Huzaifah Babur and Borislav Metodi, Kiran Dasan, Sulaiman Ali, Rohan Patel, Arif Khan
ALSO READ | MUS Vs BAR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Bulgaria Live