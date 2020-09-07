Shpageeza T20 League KE Vs BOD Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Kabul Eagles (KE) will go up against Bost Defenders (BOD) in the Shpageeza T20 League, which will be played at the Kabul International Cricket Stadium. The match is scheduled to take place on Monday, September 7 at 3 pm IST. Here are the KE vs BOD live streaming details, information on how to watch Shpageeza T20 League live in India and where to catch the KE vs BOD live scores.

Also Read: KE Vs BOD Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Shpageeza Cricket League Live

Shpageeza T20 League live streaming: KE vs BOD preview

The Shpageeza Cricket League will feature six teams and is scheduled to take place from September 6 to 16. KE start the season as one of the favourites after an impressive performance last season when they reached the knockout stages. On the other hand, BOD had a disappointing campaign finishing at the bottom of the table. BOD will be hoping to do well this season, while KE look to qualify for the knockout stage for the second season in a row.

Also Read: IPL 2020: Dwayne Bravo Reveals MS Dhoni's Plan This Season For CSK's Future Benefit

KE vs BOD live streaming: Shpageeza T20 League weather and pitch report

The KE vs BOD match will see no rain interruption due to which both the teams will get a chance to play their full quota of overs. The pitch at the Kabul International Cricket Stadium is conducive for batting. The team winning the toss, therefore, will look to bat first and pile runs on the board for bowlers to defend the total.

Also Read: Bob Willis Trophy: English County Match Abandoned After Player Tests COVID-19 Positive

Shpageeza T20 League live streaming: Shpageeza T20 League live in India and KE vs BOD live streaming details

The telecast of Shpageeza T20 League live in India will not be available to viewers but fans can still enjoy KE vs BOD live streaming by logging onto RTA TV as well as their Facebook page. Shpageeza T20 League live streaming will begin at 3 pm IST. For KE vs BOD live scores, fans can visit Afghanistan Cricket Board's Twitter.

Also Read: IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals' Assistant Physiotherapist Tests Positive For COVID-19

Shpageeza T20 League live streaming: Squads for KE vs BOD match

Shpageeza T20 League live streaming: KE squad

Saminullah Shinwari, Rahamnullah Gurbaz, Azmatullah Omarazai, Riaz Hassan, Farmanullah Safi, Zia ur Rehman Akbar, Sediqullah Atal, Younus Ahmadzai, Zia ur Rahman Sharifi, Ishaq Rahimi, Ihsanullah Ihsan, Abdullah Naib, Rahim Mangal, Nijat Masood, Rahmanullah Zadran.

Shpageeza T20 League live streaming: BOD squad

Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat , Humza Hotak, Rahmat Shah, Ehsanullah Janat, Syed Ahmad Shirzad, Shafiqullah Ghafari, Munir Ahmad Kakar, Tahir Adil, Saleem Safi, Waqarullah Ishaqzai, Imran Janat, Nisar Wahdat, Mohammad Alam, Ghulam Dastiger, Naseebullah Sherdali, Zia ul Haq Eashkil.

Image credits: Afghanistan Cricket Board Twitter