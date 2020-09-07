KE Vs BOD Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Shpageeza Cricket League Live

Kaul Eagles (KE) will face Bost Defenders (BOD) in a league match in the Shpageeza Cricket League which will be played in Kabul International Cricket Stadium. The match is scheduled to take place on Monday, September 7 at 3 pm IST. Here is a look at our KE vs BOD match prediction, KE vs BOD Dream11 team and the probable KE vs BOD playing 11.

KE vs BOD live: KE vs BOD Dream11 prediction and preview

KE had a great tournament last year where they finished third on the points table and qualified for the knockout stages. However, their season came to an end when they were knocked out in the Qualifier 2 by Band-e-Amir Dragon. This year, KE will be aiming to go all the way to the final and win the trophy.

On the other hand, BOD had a poor tournament in 2019 as they ended the campaign at the bottom of the points table. This season, however, they will be looking to make the top four and advance to the knockout stage of the tournament. With both teams having some exciting players from the national side, this contest is expected to be an exciting one.

KE vs BOD Dream11 prediction: Squads for the KE vs BOD Dream11 team

KE vs BOD Dream11 prediction: KE vs BOD Dream11 team: KE squad

Abdul Latif Ayobi, Abdullah Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Farmanullah Safi, Haseebullah Lakanwal, Ihsan Mangal, Khayal Ahmadzai, Lalbaz Sinzai, Mohammad Ishaq, Mujeeb ur Rehman, Nangyalai Khan, Naveen Ul Haq, Nijat Masood, Noor Ali Zadran, Rahim Mangal, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rahmanullah Zadran, Riaz Hassan,Samiullah Shinwari,Sediq Atal, Sharifullah Ahmadzai, Tendai Chatara, Wasim Akram, Younis Ahmadzai, Zia Akbar, Zia Sharifi

KE vs BOD Dream11 prediction: KE vs BOD Dream11 team: BOD squad

Amir Hamza, Dastagir Khan, Gulbadin Naib † (c), Ihsanullah, Imran Janat, Karim Janat, Mohammad Alam, Mohammad Saleem , Munir Ahmad, Nasibullah Sherdali, Nisar Wahdat, Rahmat Shah, Sayed Shirzad, Shafiqullah Ghafari, Tahir Khan, Waqarullah Ishaq, Zia-ul-Haq

KE vs BOD Dream11 prediction: KE vs BOD Dream11 top picks

N Ali Zadran

S Shenwari

G Naib

KE vs BOD Dream11 team

KE vs BOD match prediction

As per our KE vs BOD match prediction, BOD are favourites to win the match.

Note: The KE vs BOD Dream11 prediction, KE vs BOD top picks and KE vs BOD Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The KE vs BOD match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Afghanistan Cricket Board / Twitter