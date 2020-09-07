MUS Vs BAR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Bulgaria Live

Medical University Sofia (MUS) will take on Barbarian Cricket Club (BAR) in the second match of the day in ECS T10 Bulgaria. The match is scheduled to take place at the National Sports Academy Vasil Levski in Sofia on Monday, September 7 at 1:30 pm IST. Here is a look at our MUS vs BAR match prediction, MUS vs BAR Dream11 team and probable MUS vs BAR playing 11. ECS T10 Bulgaria live streaming in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

Also Read: MUS Vs MUD Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Bulgaria Live Game Info

MUS vs BAR live: MUS vs BAR Dream11 prediction and preview

Following the match against MU Dons, MUS will play BAR in their second match of the day. A win against MU Dons in the first match for MUS will be a great start to their campaign, however, a win against BAR will put them in the driver's seat in the competition. For BAR this will be the first match of the competition and like MUS, they will be hoping to register a win and make a positive start to their campaign.

Also Read: Aaron Finch Survives Comical Review Taken By England Out Of Desperation; Watch Video

MUS vs BAR Dream11 prediction: Squads for the MUS vs BAR Dream11 team

MUS vs BAR Dream11 prediction: MUS vs BAR Dream11 team: MUS squad

Delrick Vinu, Ishaan De Silva, Albin Jacob, Bipin Gattarpur, Shivang Keshvala, Gathsara Seekkuge, Aarush Sajjad, Nithin Koppula, Fawaz Khalid, Nikhil Oliviera, Nisarg Shah, Tirth Patel, Ashbel Nicson, Kevin D’Souza, Omar Rasool, Huzaif Yusuf

Also Read: IPL 2020: Mustafizur Rahman To Miss Tournament As BCB Denies NOC To Speedster; Here's Why

MUS vs BAR Dream11 prediction: MUS vs BAR Dream11 team: BAR squad

Hristo Boykov Ivanov, Jevon Payne, Nick Robinson, Boyko Heralanov Ivanov, Nikolay Nankov, Tom Omolo, Dimo Krasimirov Nikolov, Deyan Georgiev Shipkov, Ivaylo Katzarski, Stuart Clarkson, Andrei Lilov, Ivan Kamburov, Krasmir Kamenov, Alexandar Stoychev, Andy Robinson

Also Read: IPL 2020: Shikhar Dhawan Confident Delhi Capitals 'will Win The Tournament This Year'

MUS vs BAR Dream11 prediction: MUS vs BAR top picks

Ishaan De Silva

Huzaif Yusuf

Nick Robinson

N Nankov

MUS vs BAR Dream11 team

MUS vs BAR match prediction

As per our MUS vs BAR match prediction, MUS will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The MUS vs BAR Dream11 prediction, MUS vs BAR top picks and MUS vs BAR Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The MUS vs BAR match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image credits: European Cricket